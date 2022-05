Placeholder while article actions load

The shooting occurred about 6:20 p.m. in the 6700 block of Alpine Street, when a van and a sedan pulled up and “multiple shooters” fired into a crowd that was outside, Tarpley said.

Two boys were shot and injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in District Heights, said the city’s police chief, Ronald C. Tarpley.

A 4-year-old boy was struck by gunfire in the shoulder and a 14-year-old boy was struck in the right leg and grazed in the left thigh, Tarpley said. The boys’ injuries were not considered life-threatening.