Man and teen arrested and charged in Fort Washington area killing

Placeholder while article actions load

A man and a teen have been arrested and charged in a killing that officials said involved the victim being robbed at gunpoint in the Fort Washington area. Prince George’s County police said Anthony Shaw, 31, of the District was arrested and charged in the murder, along with a 16-year-old boy from D.C., who is being charged as an adult. Both suspects are being charged with first-degree murder.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Corning Avenue near the Capital Beltway. Police were called to the area for a shooting and they found a man with gunshot wounds in the road when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The victim has not been publicly identified, pending the notification of his family.

Police said they had a description of the killers’ vehicle and found it shortly afterward. They tried to stop the driver but he refused and a short pursuit took place before he crashed along Wheeler Road, they said.

Advertisement

The driver and another person in the car fled the vehicle, police said. They said teenager was arrested nearby, and Shaw was later identified as the second suspect and taken into custody Thursday in the District. Shaw will be extradited to Prince George’s County.

It was not immediately known if either of the suspects has a lawyer.

An initial investigation shows the suspects shot the victim after robbing him, and there is no evidence “suggesting the suspects and the victim knew each other,” according to a police statement.

The teen is in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections, held on a no-bond status, according to authorities.

GiftOutline Gift Article