Man fatally shot on Georgia Avenue in D.C. early Friday

A 48-year-old man was fatally shot in Northwest Washington early Friday, D.C. police said.He is David Boyd of Northwest Washington.Just after midnight Friday morning, police went to the 5000 block of Georgia Avenue NW to investigate reports of gunfire. They found Boyd with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at a hospital.Authorities said they are investigating the shooting.