Lawmakers call on Justice Dept. to reopen fatal Park Police shooting case

Placeholder while article actions load

Seven members of Congress, including both senators from Virginia and the chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday asking him to reopen the investigation into the 2017 shooting death of Bijan Ghaisar, an unarmed motorist who was slain by two U.S. Park Police officers after a short pursuit down the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

The Justice Department, under then-Attorney General William P. Barr, investigated the case for two years before deciding in November 2019 that no federal civil rights charges were warranted against Park Police officers Lucas Vinyard, 40, and Alejandro Amaya, 42. In 2020, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano (D) obtained indictments charging the officers with involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm.

The officers fired 10 shots into Ghaisar’s Jeep in the Fort Hunt neighborhood of Fairfax County on Nov. 17, 2017, striking Ghaisar four times in the head. The officers’ lawyers said the officers feared that Ghaisar was going to run over Amaya. Ghaisar, 25, had driven away from a fender bender in Alexandria minutes earlier, in which he suddenly stopped and was struck from behind.

Advertisement

The officers claimed they had immunity as federal officers from state prosecution under the “supremacy clause” of the Constitution, and Senior U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton agreed last October, saying the officers had acted in a “necessary and proper” fashion. Descano and then-Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D) appealed the ruling. But after new Attorney General Jason S. Miyares (R) took office, he dismissed the appeal last month.

The letter to Garland was signed by Sens. Mark R. Warner (D) and Tim Kaine (D), both from Virginia; Reps. Don Beyer (D), Jennifer Wexton (D) and Gerald E. Connolly (D), all from Virginia; Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.); and Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.), who chairs the House Committee on Natural Resources, which oversees the Park Police. Ghaisar’s mother, Kelly Ghaisar, testified in front of the committee in 2020, supporting the use of body-worn and in-car cameras by the Park Police, who did not have such cameras when the shooting occurred. It was captured, instead, by a camera in a Fairfax police car driven by Lt. Dan Gohn.

Video released by Fairfax County Police in January 2018 shows U.S. Park Police chasing, and shooting at Bijan Ghaisar's vehicle in 2017. (Video: Fairfax County Police Dept.)

The members of Congress acknowledged that the Justice Department has already examined the Ghaisar case once, but under a different administration. When Garland took over the department, he authorized Justice Department and FBI personnel to cooperate with Fairfax prosecutors, which the previous administration had blocked, leading to the manslaughter indictments.

Advertisement

The letter to Garland notes that in the pending wrongful-death civil suit filed by the Ghaisars, deposition testimony from former Park Police chief Robert MacLean and Gohn “may cast new light on the events of that tragic evening.” MacLean was asked in his deposition, after reviewing the Park Police pursuit policy, “So these officers would not have been justified to engage in a vehicle pursuit of Bijan Ghaisar merely because he didn’t stop for them, correct?”

“Correct,” MacLean replied. Lawyers for the officers have said that department policy is irrelevant to whether Vinyard and Amaya broke the law, and that Ghaisar’s driving before appearing on the video was dangerous. The officers have not spoken publicly and remain on paid leave. The civil suit is pending.

Gohn testified that Ghaisar did not appear to be driving erratically, as the officers’ lawyers have claimed, and that Amaya’s decision to repeatedly run at Ghaisar’s Jeep Grand Cherokee with his gun drawn was unsafe and unnecessary. Ghaisar drove away from Amaya twice, and appeared to be trying to evade the officers a third time when they shot him.

Advertisement

“The decision to escalate to deadly force must be explained,” the members of Congress wrote to Garland. “Bijan’s family, and the public, are entitled to due process and an explanation of why their son is dead.” The letter argues that the question of whether Ghaisar’s constitutional rights were violated has never been resolved because the case was dismissed before any testimony or trial.

The members note that the Justice Department has pursued charges in the cases of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery after state proceedings ended, and that the “supremacy clause” dismissal was unique to federal officers. It would not apply to state officers and therefore not create “a pathway to reopen every case the DOJ may have declined” previously. Some lawyers have said that reopening Ghaisar’s case, or any that previously had been declined, might cause families in other high-profile cases to seek Justice Department reconsideration.

Descano and Herring previously asked Garland to reconsider the Justice Department’s position and were told the federal agency would wait for the completion of the state case. Descano said Wednesday that he deeply appreciated the letter from the members of Congress. “I hope the Justice Department will now heed their call,” the Fairfax prosecutor said, “do the right thing and reopen this case.”

GiftOutline Gift Article