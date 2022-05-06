Two officers identified in Greenbelt police shooting

Placeholder while article actions load

Two officers who shot a man Monday morning in Greenbelt, Md., after responding to a report of a suicidal person have been identified. The officers are acting Sgt. Troy Arnold and Officer Eric Thomas, the Greenbelt Police Department said. Arnold was hired in 2014 and Thomas was hired in 2021, according to the department. Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police said the officers saw a man holding a six-inch knife when they responded to the unit block of Plateau Place on Monday morning and approached a residence. After being commanded to drop the knife, police said, the man exited, moved toward the officers and raised the knife. Both officers fired and injured the man.

Police said the incident was “approximately 21 seconds long” from the “first knock on the residence door to the last shot fired.” Arnold and Thomas fired five shots each, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital and remains in stable condition, police said.

An investigation of the man’s actions is being conducted by Prince George’s County police, and an investigation of the officers’ actions is being conducted by Greenbelt police.

Greenbelt police said the Maryland Attorney General’s Office’s Independent Investigations Unit declined the case “based on the nature of the subject’s injuries.”

A spokesperson with the Independent Investigations Unit said in an email: “Currently, Maryland Law states that ‘The Independent Investigative Unit shall investigate all alleged or potential police-involved deaths of civilians.’ The Greenbelt City Police Department’s officer-involved shooting did not result in death and therefore falls outside the scope of our authority.”

