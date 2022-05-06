Montgomery County Police arrest third teen in April homicide

Montgomery County police arrested a teenager Thursday, the third teenager charged in the killing of a 20 year-old victim last month in Germantown, county police said.

Detectives arrested the 16-year-old on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Taon Lamont Cline, who was fatally shot four times April 22 in the Fox Chapel neighborhood, police said in a statement. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an ongoing confrontation between Germantown and Gaithersburg area gangs, officials said Wednesday.