Montgomery County Police arrest third teen in April homicide

Montgomery County police arrested a teenager Thursday, the third teenager charged in the killing of a 20 year-old victim last month in Germantown, county police said.
Earlier in the week authorities charged a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old as adults with first-degree murder. The Washington Post generally does not name juveniles charged in crimes until they are in circuit court.
The oldest teen charged shares a last name with the 15-year-old and also is from the same Montgomery County town, but police did not outline their relationship.
No further details were released late Thursday.