Local Crime & Public Safety

Montgomery County Police arrest third teen in April homicide

By Clarence Williams
Today at 12:13 a.m. EDT
Montgomery County police arrested a teenager Thursday, the third teenager charged in the killing of a 20 year-old victim last month in Germantown, county police said.

Detectives arrested the 16-year-old on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Taon Lamont Cline, who was fatally shot four times April 22 in the Fox Chapel neighborhood, police said in a statement. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an ongoing confrontation between Germantown and Gaithersburg area gangs, officials said Wednesday.

Earlier in the week authorities charged a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old as adults with first-degree murder. The Washington Post generally does not name juveniles charged in crimes until they are in circuit court.

The oldest teen charged shares a last name with the 15-year-old and also is from the same Montgomery County town, but police did not outline their relationship.

No further details were released late Thursday.

