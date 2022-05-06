Social Issues What do you remember when someone leaves? Every death leaves a hole and has a legacy. Loading... (Illustration by Erick M Ramos for The Washington Post; family photo)

What do you remember most when someone leaves? With Mickey, it was his smile. Or maybe it was his palpable sweetness, or the light in his huge brown eyes. He was 4 when he became a preschool classmate of my son Darrell’s, a child so striking that strangers stopped his mother, Diane, to exclaim over his grin and muss his curls. I once asked Darrell what he felt was special about his childhood friend. He paused and said, “Mickey glowed.”

Earlier this year, Darrell phoned me. His voice barely audible, he stammered that he’d just heard that Mickey, 36, had died. Flashing on Mickey’s wide-open face, I remembered how little it had changed one of the last times I saw him. Some years back, my husband and I were buying tickets at Silver Spring’s AFI theater when we did a double take. The man processing our credit card was the kid who’d hung out weekly at our house. “Mickey!” we screamed as his megawatt smile lit up the ticket booth. Chatting with him after the movie, we discovered that the kid we’d adored remained palpably warm and engaging in his 20s. Mutually, we agreed to “keep up.” It didn’t happen. Now he was gone, and my stricken son had no details to impart.

What do you remember when somebody leaves?

The world has seen some tough leave-takings in recent months, including those of Sidney Poitier, Betty White, William Hurt and Thich Nhat Hanh. Few of us meet such celebrities, yet their deaths can feel highly personal. Poitier’s passing took me back to being a Black child astounded at how masterfully he proved that long-overlooked “Negro” actors could move millions. My disappointment that White died weeks before turning 100 was leavened by my gratitude for the countless belly laughs she’d given me. My admiration for Hurt’s brilliance as an actor made me deeply sad a decade ago as I read accusations of abuse from his former partner Marlee Matlin. Hanh’s shimmering spirituality deepened my own. Others fondly recall similarly personal gifts from recently departed actors Michael K. Williams (“The Wire”) and Bob Saget (“Full House”), singer Vicente “Chente” Fernández, and others.

Much is made of the passing of people whose offerings are acknowledged by the multitudes. But human value is the trickiest of commodities, too often based on assumptions that may have nothing to do with who people truly are. We unconsciously accord more, or less, value to others based on traits such as their looks, age, skin color, sexual orientation, occupation, physical abilities, finances, and affiliations both personal and political. Often without realizing it, we overlook, dismiss and dislike folks who — if we were blessed to know them — we might otherwise admire, even love.

Mickey — born Michael Mulugeta Tsegaye — wasn’t famous. The unmarried Hyattsville resident had no children. His assortment of jobs — parking lot attendant, ticket taker, car service driver, line cook, sanitation worker — could hardly be deemed a “career.” But our memories of the little-known souls in our personal orbits — people mourned for who they were, not what they did — move us most. I still smile when I recall how Mickey, then 10, was spending the night at our house when I went into labor with my youngest son. I’d just scolded Darrell over some now-forgotten bit of mischief when we heard a loud “pop.” My water had broken. As I rushed to leave for the hospital, Mickey’s eyes followed me, as big as tennis balls. Diane never forgot how honored he felt being there.

But what I remember most was my bedrock sense of Mickey’s goodness. Having grown up with three brothers and their friends, I’d met more than a few mischievous, even devious, boys. Mickey emanated an innocence so pure that I immediately thought upon hearing he’d died: Whatever heaven looks like, he’s in it.

Yet Mickey the man must have had more dimensions than the child I loved. Awaiting details, I located Mickey’s Facebook page and found evidence of a multifaceted human being: a half-dozen photos of Mickey’s right palm, covered with paint, grime and chalk from artwork he’d created; shots of sculptures he’d fashioned from concrete; and a fascination with herbs suggested by a leaf-filled glass container captioned, “Today putting fresh rosemary in a jar.” There were images of Mickey’s bare feet after a shoeless stroll to CVS while “earthing,” and a photo of “Back to the Future’s” wild-haired scientist Doc (Christopher Lloyd) in his time-traveling DeLorean. Mickey’s caption: “I wish I had powers.”

After hours of speculation — Was it a car accident? Covid? — we learned that Mickey had overdosed on a mix of fentanyl and cocaine. More stunning: Shortly after Darrell and Mickey had drifted apart as high-schoolers, Mickey was diagnosed with schizophrenia. He was 16. Like far too many in his situation, Mickey had sometimes used illegal drugs to self-medicate when he rejected his prescription medicine or got frustrated with its limitations. Darrell was devastated to learn that his beloved friend had spent more than half his life in a spiraling struggle with mental illness without ever telling him. Over the years, when Darrell had reached out to him, Mickey always sounded happy to catch up. But he never followed up.

As impossible as this news felt to process, Mickey — whose American mom is White and Ethiopian-born father is Black — is part of a disturbing trend. Overdose death rates, which have increased in every demographic, have skyrocketed among Black men, who with American Indian and Alaska Native men are now the Americans most likely to die of an overdose, according to the Pew Research Center. (As recently as 2015, Black men were considerably less likely to overdose than men in those other groups). Opioids factor in 7 of 10 overdose deaths. But fentanyl, an especially deadly opioid that’s 50 to 100 times as potent as heroin, is often laced with cocaine and/or heroin to increase the drug’s potency and decrease costs to dealers — usually without users’ knowledge. Actor Williams’s death in September was attributed to a fentanyl-cocaine-heroin mix.

Williams, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, another consummate actor who overdosed on a lethal illegal-drug combination eight years ago, was widely mourned. Deaths like Mickey’s — those of people with mental illnesses, or of uncelebrated illegal drug users — are often met with a shrug. If I hadn’t known Mickey, could I have appreciated his death’s magnitude?

Losing Mickey felt terrible. Worse was realizing that I’d known nothing — and therefore done nothing — about the awfulness he and his family had doubtless endured. Steeling myself, I called his mother. I expressed to Diane my deep sorrow and how much we’d cherished the charismatic kid we’d loved like family. That child, she said quietly, had long disappeared. When teenage Mickey started saying things that didn’t make sense, and asked after a doctor’s visit if she’d seen the faces of passersby melting, Diane — who has a sister with bipolar disorder and psychosis — recognized signs of mental illness. Alarmed, she watched her once-engaging son veer between talking nonsense and saying nothing for hours. When he became inexplicably agitated, she took him for long drives or sat with him until 3 a.m. until he settled down. Diane, who has two daughters, Ascala and Saba, said, “As a parent you have this idea where your kid is moving. You think you know what will happen next — college, a career …”

Mickey, she soon realized, would have neither. “I’ve already mourned that kid,” she said slowly. “I lost him, and he was replaced by this very beautiful, loving person who called me to make sure I was okay, stopped and got me flowers, or ordered meals for me at work.” She sighed at my mention of how awful Darrell felt for not having connected with Mickey more. “It can be hard for people with [Mickey’s] kind of mental illness to keep contact, even with people they love very much,” she said. “He had people issues that included paranoia about everyone around him. Even me. It was the nature of the illness.”

What do you remember when a loved one leaves?

What do you hold on to, when joyful memories of your child’s penchant for making handcrafted jellies and cheeses and sharing long, quiet walks with you must compete with painful recollections of hospitalizing him a dozen times and begging him to take medication that he insisted was poisoning him? Especially frightening was Mickey’s drug and alcohol use. His illness produced manic highs and lows and at times caused him to hear disembodied voices and smell awful scents others did not. Is it any wonder that some young people with mental illness “would rather have people think they’re on [street] drugs than know that they’re sick,” Diane said. Because people with Mickey’s illness can’t always process what people are saying, she continued, “always, there was a fear that he might get hurt, either by the police for responding to them inappropriately or by one of the shady people he sometimes hung out with.” More than once, “he had guns pulled on him.”

Mickey “was in crisis a lot,” recalled his sister Ascala, 40, a District-based community development consultant. It became so agonizing watching her baby brother’s difficulties that she at times “shut down emotionally” to numb the pain. Her devastation wasn’t just about his powerlessness over a frightening and unpredictable illness, she explained, but about whether he could handle experiences with an “inhuman” health-care system and dangerous individuals who took advantage of his vulnerability. “Sometimes,” she said, “I worried if he could survive.” Yet recently, Ascala had begun to see subtle signs that Mickey might be maturing. “For the first time in our adult lives, it seemed he was getting new insight into his illness. … We were beginning to have more of a relationship.” Her sister, Saba, 37, sensed that Mickey might be starting to see himself as separate from his illness, “beginning to think, ‘I’m having a bad day’ as opposed to ‘This is who I am,’ ” she said. “It felt very powerful.”

“That he would die now,” Diane said, “after he had overcome so much, when it seemed he was approaching a place of stability, seems unfair.”

Yet some lovely things never changed. “He was an amazing gift-giver,” Ascala recalled, offering her presents that “felt like he saw and understood things about me that even I didn’t understand.” He once fashioned a piece of Mayan-style art from a concrete mold for a co-worker, who told Diane, “I didn’t know Mickey knew that side of me.” Then there was the time he brought a neat-looking young woman home to stay for a few days, later explaining to Diane that she was homeless, and that they’d slept in separate rooms. “She just needed a warm, safe place to sleep,” he’d told her.

His Facebook assertion notwithstanding, Mickey did indeed have powers. “He still had that smile,” Diane said. “People still gravitated toward him. Some people who worked with him closely never knew [of his illness]. He’d manage it, keep things together … until something happened and he’d have to miss work.” In a world that worships fancy résumés and renown, Mickey had taken deep pleasure in his unglamorous jobs, even in how expertly he had washed dishes at his last position at Busboys and Poets in Hyattsville, which held a celebration of life for him. Working hard “was his core instinct,” Saba said, “whatever job he had.”

Every human being who has lost a loved one knows that even without complications like mental illness, death can inspire an intricate dance between memories we cherish and moments we’d just as soon forget. At some point, most of us embrace the complexity. In the two decades since his diagnosis, Diane had often seen “glimmers” of the Mickey I remembered. “It was all mixed up, the good and the bad,” she explained. “He had a lot more challenges than most of us, but he wasn’t his illness. He was a bright light.”

Soon after her brother’s death, grief-stricken Saba said she had a “crazy” thought: “Wow, I have Mickey on my team now!” The Portland-based advertising project manager is in the midst of a difficult career change, trying to honor a need “to contribute to the world in a different way.” Years of watching Mickey’s efforts to negotiate the shifting identities his illness presented, she said, is inspiring her to see him as an ally in her transition. “He worked so hard for equilibrium,” Saba explained. Now it feels like “he’s free to guide me — it’s like I can hear him saying, ‘Just do it.’ ”

The core of goodness that I perceived in Mickey decades ago “stayed there,” Ascala said. “It was his fundamental self, even when he was in crisis.” Even now, Ascala worries that wherever he is, her brother’s goodness could cause him regret for the pain his death is causing. “His spirit would struggle with that,” she explained. So in her mind, she keeps telling her departed brother, “Be at peace. You are loved. We understand and we love you.”

With so many struggles, she said, “Mickey lived a lifetime in his short years. He deserves peace.”

What do you remember when someone leaves? We know the answer, deep in our bones:

We remember the love.

Donna Britt, a former Washington Post columnist, is the author of “Brothers (and Me): A Memoir of Loving and Giving.”

