Police release video in District Heights shooting that injured two boys

Multiple people in a dark-colored van and a sedan opened fire on a group of people Wednesday evening in the District Heights area, according to video Prince George’s County police released from the shooting that left two boys wounded. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Detectives released the video Friday evening of a shooting that occurred in the 6700 block of Alpine Street. Officers responded to the neighborhood about 6:20 p.m., police said.

Detectives release video of brazen shooting in the City of District Heights. More info: https://t.co/cdc9uAe67r pic.twitter.com/HZZS1kuLxP — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 6, 2022

In the half-a-minute video, two dark vehicles are seen pulling up to the street and stopping where a group of people were gathered outside by a sidewalk. Multiple shooters from inside each vehicle then open fire on the group, including children and a dog, who began running away. The vehicles fled the area.

A 4-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg, police said, both boys’ injuries were non-life-threatening.

The dog died in the shooting, police said.

“Opening fire on a group of children and teens with absolutely no concern for their lives is unconscionable,” Prince George’s police Maj. Trevel Watson said in a statement. “I assure this community and all residents of Prince George’s County that my detectives are working around-the-clock to find and arrest the shooters before they can cause even more harm.”

Police are investigating a motive.

