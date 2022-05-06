Virginia Politics

FAQ: What happens to abortion rights in Virginia if Roe falls?

By Laura Vozzella
Today at 12:56 p.m. EDT
Abortion rights advocates demonstrate in Richmond after the Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade. (Steve Helber/AP)

An unprecedented preview of the Supreme Court’s thinking on abortion rights has people all over the country wondering: What will happen in my state if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

In Virginia, current state law, which allows abortion, would remain in effect. But in a purple state whose abortion politics have zigged and zagged for a decade, the longer-term fallout is uncertain.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who opposes abortion, suggested after the leak of the court’s draft opinion that he supports overturning Roe but has been coy about how he might respond. Having made large gains in November, Republicans now control the state’s House of Delegates, while Democrats hold the Senate.

But the political margins that could decide abortion rights for Virginians are slim.

Youngkin condemns high court leak but wants states to decide on abortion

