FAQ: What happens to abortion rights in Virginia if Roe falls?

In Virginia, current state law, which allows abortion, would remain in effect. But in a purple state whose abortion politics have zigged and zagged for a decade, the longer-term fallout is uncertain.

An unprecedented preview of the Supreme Court’s thinking on abortion rights has people all over the country wondering: What will happen in my state if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), who opposes abortion, suggested after the leak of the court’s draft opinion that he supports overturning Roe but has been coy about how he might respond. Having made large gains in November, Republicans now control the state’s House of Delegates, while Democrats hold the Senate.