The wrong man was arrested in a homicide this week in Prince George’s County, the county police said. The man, James Shaw, 31, of Washington, has been released from custody, and the charges against him have been dropped, the police said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Police said Shaw was freed after new evidence was brought to their attention showing that he was not near the scene of the killing in question.

Police said Shaw was taken into custody in Washington on Thursday morning in connection with the death of 34-year-old Benjamin Ampong, 34, of Lorton, Va.

Ampong was fatally shot about 1 p.m. Wednesday on Corning Avenue in Fort Washington, the police said.

The police said they announced Shaw’s arrest on Thursday afternoon. However, they said, they continued to investigate.

Detectives obtained additional information Friday from Shaw’s family that led to evidence proving that Shaw was not near the location of the killing, the police said.

On learning of the new evidence, detectives immediately contacted the State’s Attorney’s Office, the police said.

They said charges against Shaw “have been dropped” and he has been “released from custody.”

