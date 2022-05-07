Adams Morgan mourns a man who died homeless, steps from his childhood home

Placeholder while article actions load

Miguel Gonzales spent his life in Adams Morgan. He grew up in a condominium on Adams Mill Road. He attended Oyster-Adams middle school and played basketball at Walter Pierce Park. He worked as a porter at a hotel a short walk across the Calvert Street Bridge. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After he lost his job, the woman who raised him died, and their condominium was foreclosed on, he slept on streets in the neighborhood, living in or near Adams Morgan Plaza.

And, on a freezing night in March, Gonzales died where he’d grown up, six months before his 60th birthday.

Gonzales’s death has devastated neighbors and advocates for unhoused people in Adams Morgan. Weeks before officials said the number of unhoused people in the District reached a 17-year low, he perished on the city’s streets, leaving those who knew him to wonder whether more could have been done to help.

Now, his many friends are piecing together the story of his life as they try to understand how it fell apart.

“Twenty different people would have a Miguel story,” Bryan Weaver, program and outreach adviser for the Potter’s House, a bookstore in Adams Morgan that serves homeless people in the area. “This is someone who died exactly where he grew up on a corner he knew better than most.”

Gonzales was found dead at 18th Street and Columbia Road NW on March 29, according to D.C. police — the day after the District declared a cold weather emergency. The D.C. medical examiner said the cause of death was pending.

Some Adams Morgan residents said they think the recent upheaval of a community of unhoused people in the neighborhood had been difficult for Gonzalez. He was among those who hung out at Adams Morgan Plaza, a 4,000-square-foot plaza in one of the District’s busiest nightlife districts. Abutting a closed SunTrust bank branch, the plaza was home to homeless people for years as courts considered whether it is public.

Jeannie Allan was one of those who has stayed there. Allan said she came to D.C. from Maryland 40 years ago to escape an abusive boyfriend and has been homeless for much of that time. She guessed her age as 61 or 62: “I don’t keep up. I stopped counting.”

A few years ago, Allan said, she and Gonzales slept “foot-to-foot” in the plaza. Disdaining tents familiar at encampments around the District, she said the pair stayed beneath the bank’s brick overhang, sneaking behind a metal railing to avoid scrutiny.

“Nobody could find us,” she said. “We were hidden in plain sight.”

After a court ruled last year that the bank controlled the plaza, neighbors filed an appeal that is still pending. In the meantime, officials worked to get those living in the plaza housed as the bank fenced it off, erasing the encampment.

In an email, Shelley Miller, a spokeswoman for Truist Bank — created as part of a SunTrust merger in 2019 — said the fence went up on March 21. She called Gonzales’s death “tragic.”

“Our thoughts are with those who knew him,” she said. “Before fencing the site, we spent many weeks working closely with the D.C. government and engaged, supportive neighbors … to provide respectful, safe and compassionate assistance for the transition of the unhoused persons who were there.”

After Gonzales’s death, graffiti, since removed, appeared above the plaza paying tribute to Gonzales.

“There was a decision made to take all of these folks’ belongings and bag them up and get rid of them,” said Vikram Surya Chiruvolu, a professional counselor and Adams Morgan resident who has advocated for those living in the plaza. “And to essentially disperse this community which had been … supporting each other to survive.”

However, Allan said she and Gonzales moved out of the plaza in 2019 — chased away by those who pitched tents and brought drugs and violence to what had been a private oasis.

“The bank didn’t do anything wrong,” Allan said. “They’re just going about their business.”

Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) said in an interview that constituents criticized her over Gonzales’s death. She tweeted on Feb. 11 that “all of the residents” of the plaza “have now been connected with safe and stable housing.”

The problem, according to Nadeau, was that Gonzales was not living in the plaza. He was connected to housing nonetheless, she said, but hadn’t secured it yet.

“Miguel had a caseworker,” she said. “Miguel would have been matched to housing this month. He was on track. In my mind, this is the greatest tragedy.”

The city has declined to publicly detail specifics of their interactions with Gonzales or say what help was provided to him.

As many residents know, last February an encampment started at 18th and Columbia in Adams Morgan. I'm happy to report that all of the residents there have now been connected with safe and stable housing. — Brianne K. Nadeau (@BrianneKNadeau) February 11, 2022

Ren Lee, who lives in Adams Morgan and frequently dropped off supplies for Gonzales and others in the plaza, said he may not have slept on the plaza on a given night but always stayed nearby and kept his belongings there.

When Truist cleared the plaza, according to Lee, Gonzales lost belongings that could have kept him warm on the night he died. He was found dead curled up against the fence Truist erected, she said.

“He wanted to be close to that space,” Lee said. “He was as close to the plaza as can be.”

Miller, Truist’s spokeswoman, said the bank is storing personal property left in the area that was fenced off and working to return it to their owners.

At a recent vigil for Gonzales, his friends remembered his life — and discussed how his support system crumbled.

David Swammy said he grew up with Gonzales and attended Oyster Adams with him. They bonded over their outsider status — Swammy moved to the District from London, while Gonzales came from the Dominican Republic.

When Swammy moved to Montgomery County after sixth grade, Gonzales would spend summers with him, marveling at the pristine Potomac River views he’d never seen.

“We became best friends. Like brothers,” Swammy said.

As years went by, the two lost touch. But a few years ago, Swammy said Gonzales took the Red Line to Montgomery County to stay the night.

They drank coffee and reminisced. But Swammy had no idea that Gonzales was homeless or close to it. Even after Filomena Guillen — a woman Gonzales’s friends say was his mother or an aunt who raised him — died in 2016, Gonzales still had their Adams Morgan condominium, Swammy thought.

“The last thing I told him — ‘Don’t end up on the street.’ He had the condo. I was like, ‘Don’t give that condo up,’” Swammy said.

What became of the condo is another contentious issue in the neighborhood.

Cynthia Pols, a telecommunications attorney and Adams Morgan resident, said she became an “accidental expert” in property law helping with the neighborhood’s case against Truist and researching how Gonzales lost his home.

Gonzales’s building — the Pasadena at 2633 Adams Mill Road NW — was a co-op that converted to a condominium in 2004, according to Pols. Most residents took buyouts and moved, but Guillen stayed on, taking a reverse mortgage on the property. When she died without a will in 2016, Pols said, Gonzales wasn’t on the deed — and was eventually kicked out.

Guillen couldn’t have known that “it would have been taken as soon as she died,” Pols said.

“If it wasn’t for a reverse mortgage, he would be alive,” said Weaver of Potter’s House. “The idea that a guy who essentially lives his entire life in Adams Morgan ends up dying a block or two blocks from the house he grew up in is heartbreaking.”

Allan, meanwhile, said Guillen shielded Gonzales from harsh realities.

“His momma took care of everything,” she said. “He didn’t know how to live on his own. He wasn’t educated on survival skills.”

Gustav Bande, an Adams Morgan artist, said he started painting apartments with Gonzales about six years ago. The pair would pick up whatever odd jobs they could. According to Bande, Gonzales loved punk music — the Ramones, Bad Brains, Minor Threat. Bande would play his latest musical finds for Gonzales on his phone.

He said the partnership faltered when Gonzales started drinking. Bande would sometimes see his former co-worker sleeping in a doorway next to an Adams Morgan bar where Bande was a bouncer.

Bande said he was “so afraid one of these days I was going to find him frozen. … It happened.”

Patricia Hiter, who lives in Adams Morgan, said she discovered Gonzales curled in a fetal position on the morning of March 29. She looked at her phone — it was only 20 degrees, she said, and she tried to flag down police. It took four emergency responders to straighten his body.

Hiter — formerly unhoused herself but now housed thanks to a voucher program — said people walked right by Gonzales. Perhaps, she thought, people saw him as just another homeless person.

“There’s so much of it on the streets everywhere here,” she said. “And it’s so sad … people don’t know how to help.”

