D.C. police on Friday arrested a man and charged him with fatally shooting a former friend 11 times as the victim walked along a sidewalk in Northeast Washington holding hands with his 5-year-old child and carrying an infant in a car seat. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Authorities said in an affidavit filed in court Saturday that Sedrick Miller, 42, was taking his older child to school the morning of March 4 in the 2300 block of 18th Street NE, along the border of the Langdon and Brentwood neighborhoods.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Jarrell David Harris, 27, of Southeast Washington, on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder while armed. His first name is also spelled in court documents as “Jarell.”

A D.C. Superior Court judge ordered Harris detained following a hearing on Saturday.

The morning of the 8:30 a.m. shooting, a senior police commander called the attack outside an apartment complex “disturbing.” D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), urged new efforts to find violent criminals “and keep them off our streets.”

In court on Saturday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Prava Palacharla urged the defendant to be detained, noting Miller was struck several times in the head and neck and that the alleged shooter continued firing after the victim had collapsed and dropped the car seat and the infant.

The arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court on Saturday quotes a woman running toward the gunshots screaming, “The baby, the baby, the baby.”

That affidavit describes two witnesses identifying Harris as the shooter. Police said in the affidavit it appears Harris and Miller had been friends but had a falling out, though no details were provided.

Harris’s attorney, Jacqueline Cadman, argued police had insufficient probable cause to make an arrest, saying “there is no forensic evidence whatsoever tying Mr. Harris to this case.”

Cadman also questioned the veracity of one of the witnesses. She said that person provided police at the scene with a description of the shooter, even though that witness is related to Harris and knew his name. Cadman said it was only later, while with police, that the witness identified her client by name.

The shooting of Miller was among several this year in which a person was fatally shot in front of children in the District. None of the children were physically harmed.

In January, police said a gunman shot 27-year-old Sierra Johnson in a vehicle on Georgia Avenue in Northwest Washington as her 2- and 4-year-old children were in the back seat. Police said the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute and an arrest was made; Johnson was pregnant at the time.

In February, Pamela Thomas was fatally struck by a stray bullet while riding in the back of an SUV with her 8-year-old son on their way to a birthday party. Police have made an arrest in that case as well.

And in March, police said Deshaun Cupid, 30, was fatally shot while in her vehicle in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE with two toddlers, ages 1 and 2, in the back seat. No arrest has been made in this case.

