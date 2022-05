Placeholder while article actions load

The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nicholson Street SE. Police identified the victim as Rashad Davis of Southeast Washington. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the Fairlawn section of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

As of Friday, 63 homicides have been recorded in the District this year, even with the same period in 2021. That year, killings in the District surpassed 200 for the first time since 2003.