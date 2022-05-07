Md. House Speaker Adrienne Jones to back Wes Moore in governor’s race

Placeholder while article actions load

Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore) is throwing her support behind author and former nonprofit chief Wes Moore in his bid to become the state’s next governor. Jones, the highest-ranking elected woman in Maryland and one of the most influential Black elected officials in the state, is expected to announce her endorsement Saturday morning in the voter-rich battleground suburban county of Baltimore County, which she represents.

Jones, according to prepared remarks provided to The Washington Post, calls Moore the “best person to lead Maryland,” describing him as an innovator who is service-minded and has experience in leadership.

She also describes him as the best option Democrats have to recapture the governor’s mansion from Republicans, who have won three of the past five elections.

“For 12 of the last 20 years, we have had a Republican Governor sit in on the second floor of the State House and make decisions about you, your family, your job, your future,” according to Jones’s speech. “Let me be clear that this is not about party — it is about values.”

Jones, who has long criticized Hogan’s positions on education and public safety, says Maryland needs someone who will partner with the General Assembly to “further protect a woman’s right to her own health care … make sure every child has a world class teacher, a safe classroom and a path toward a family supporting job, … (and) tackle crime with more than just slogans and promises of more jail time.”

Jones is the latest top elected official in Maryland to back Moore in the crowded Democratic primary. Her backing could bring needed resources and an Election Day ground game to Moore, who is making his first run for public office.

In March, Moore won the coveted endorsement of Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D). Late last month, he gained the backing of U.S. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.).

Hoyer said he initially did not plan to endorse anyone during the primary, but Moore’s candidacy persuaded him he should get involved. “In Wes, I see a leader who can tap into the minds of young people and set them aflame,” Hoyer said during an event at Bowie State University, a historically Black university. “Over 50 years, I’ve seen a lot of candidates. Wes Moore is unique, unlike others. He’s uniquely situated to bring a message of hope.”

Last month, Moore has also picked up endorsements from former NAACP president Ben Jealous, who won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2018, and from the Maryland State Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union.

Ten Democrats have filed to succeed term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

