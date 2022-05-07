D.C. police officer arrested on assault charge in Prince George’s County

Placeholder while article actions load

A D.C. police was arrested Friday in Prince George’s County, Md. when he allegedly threatened another person with a gun while off-duty, according to law enforcement officials. A statement from the Prince George’s County Police Department says the incident occurred about 2:45 a.m. at a business in the 10600 block of Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville. Police said they were called to the location, which they did not identify, for a report of a fight.

Police identified the person arrested as Dennis Sfoglia, who court records show is 30 years old and lives in Maryland. Those court records show he was charged with two counts of assault and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

A D.C. police spokesman confirmed that Sfoglia is an officer. District records show he has been on the force 6 1/2 years.

Advertisement

The D.C. police spokesman said Sfoglia has been put on what is called “non-contact status," meaning he cannot do any job that puts in contact with the public pending completion of the criminal case and subsequent administrative review.

Prince George’s County District Court records show Sfoglia was released from custody on Friday on $,7,500 bail. Effort to reach the officer were not successful. The court records do not list a defense attorney.

GiftOutline Gift Article