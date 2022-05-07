Veteran who served prison time gets second chance at Md. vet cemeteries

Placeholder while article actions load

After spending the past 27 years in prison, Kent Brewer looks forward to going to work every day, where he sees green, open spaces and “people are like family.” Brewer, 69, who has a slight frame but a firm handshake, is a full-time employee at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in southern Prince George’s County. His job is made possible through a partnership between Maryland’s Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) and Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) to hire honorably discharged veterans who are incarcerated to work at state veterans cemeteries once they are released.

The program is part of an effort to reduce barriers and help people in prison reentering communities, the Maryland agencies said.

“Our goal is to see all veterans who have experienced incarceration successfully reintegrated back to the communities in which they live,” George W. Owings III, secretary of MDVA, said at a recent news conference announcing the program. “This partnership is one way of helping them be successful.”

Three men have been hired through the partnership so far. They began working while incarcerated and assigned to prerelease facilities, said Mark Vernarelli, a DPSCS spokesman.

DPSCS’s Public Safety Works restorative justice initiative works to provide people in prison with jobs from prerelease to employment. The partnership between MDVA and DPSCS at veterans cemeteries allows those who have served and spent time in prison an opportunity to give back in a meaningful way and be employed, said DPSCS Secretary Robert Green.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect those that are in our system or have served time in our system that are veterans and reconnect them to something that at times I’m sure can be very emotional to them,” Green said.

Capt. Tiffany Evans, director of Public Safety Works, said participants do a wide range of landscaping work, including lawn mowing, groundskeeping and cemetery restoration. Once they complete the prerelease program, they are hired full time at a state veterans cemetery, she said. Maryland has five state veterans cemeteries in Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Dorchester, Baltimore and Allegany counties.

Brewer went through the prerelease program while at Dorsey Run Correctional Facility in June and was released Feb. 14. He became a full-time employee at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery on March 9.

As part of the program, people are given a state position identification number, guaranteeing their employment and pay as a state employee, said Russell C. Ware, director of Cemetery and Memorial Programs for MDVA.

“We believe in the system so much that we’ve actually reserved positions at the cemeteries for this particular program,” Ware said.

When a state position identification number became available for Brewer at Cheltenham, Superintendent Dimitra Johnson said, she knew she wanted him on her team.

Johnson said Brewer’s work at the cemetery covers “a little bit of everything.” He has fixed and realigned headstones. He has cut the grass and even operates heavy equipment.

“He takes pride in what he does,” Johnson said.

Brewer served in the Coast Guard during Vietnam, he said. Not long after his enlistment, he was medically discharged.

He faced difficulties with substance abuse, was in and out of prison, and at the age of 43 pleaded guilty to a murder he committed during an argument while high on drugs, Brewer said. He served 27 years in prison.

“When you’re on drugs, the only thing that matters is what you can do to satisfy your addiction. I learned that in prison, people matter. Your family matters, and that strangers matter,” Brewer said. “It just dawned on me that ‘What you’ve done is wrong. It’s terrible, and you have to straighten out.’ And that’s the effort I’ve been putting into this.”

While in prison, Brewer became a tutor to help others in prison learn how to read and write, joined a Quaker community and helped train a service dog through a program that provides the dogs to wounded veterans.

Ramona Buck, who attended the recent news conference, met Brewer while he was incarcerated at the Maryland Correctional Institution at Hagerstown. She and a group of Quakers started a worship group there, which Brewer joined. Buck and her husband kept up with Brewer over the years and upon his release provided him with housing and a car.

“Kent is a remarkable human being,” Buck said. She said he helped others who were being bullied in prison through his kindness.

Brewer said he applies his work ethic to his job every day and hopes to work at the cemetery for a long time. Two of Brewer’s brothers are veterans, and one is buried at a veterans cemetery.

“I know I have somewhere to go every day,” Brewer said. “It’s been a blessing. Things just fell into place like I never dreamed.”

Owings and Green praised Brewer at the recent news conference. Owings described him as a “true asset” to the Cheltenham cemetery and a “focused and dedicated employee.”

“Mr. Brewer, we’re proud of you,” Green said. “We’re proud of your hard work, your commitment to your success that has allowed this opportunity to be possible and the example that you’ll set for others.”

