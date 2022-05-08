Hundreds of animals die in Prince William County fire, officials say

Hundreds of animals were killed Sunday in a huge fire in Prince William County, Va., the fire department said.
A passerby spotted the blaze early Sunday in the 15000 block of Lee Highway, the department said, and firefighters were sent there at 3:39 a.m.
However, the fire department said, they found the barn engulfed in flames so extensive that none of the animals inside could be saved.
The barn was destroyed and the fire marshal’s office determined the blaze to be an accident. Details were not immediately available.