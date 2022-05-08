The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Hundreds of animals die in Prince William County fire, officials say

Chickens, dogs and pigs were killed in Gainesville blaze.

By Martin Weil
Today at 7:55 p.m. EDT
Firefighters at the scene of a fire where hundreds of animals were killed in Gainesville, Va. on May 8. (Prince William County Fire Department)
Hundreds of animals were killed Sunday in a huge fire in Prince William County, Va., the fire department said.

Reports indicated that about 500 chickens and ducks were killed in a massive blaze in a barn in the Gainesville area of the county. Four dogs and three pigs also died in the blaze, the department said.

A passerby spotted the blaze early Sunday in the 15000 block of Lee Highway, the department said, and firefighters were sent there at 3:39 a.m.

However, the fire department said, they found the barn engulfed in flames so extensive that none of the animals inside could be saved.

The barn was destroyed and the fire marshal’s office determined the blaze to be an accident. Details were not immediately available.

