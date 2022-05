A combination of heavy rain and high speed appear to have led to a fatal crash on Maryland’s Route 301 on Saturday evening, police said.

Tujoaneth Tinsu Stinnie, 43, was going north at the border between Prince George’s and Charles County when he lost control of his sedan, police said. He veered into southbound traffic and collided with an SUV coming from the opposite direction, Sgt. Appiah Pierre of the Maryland State Police said.