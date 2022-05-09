The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Two construction barges stuck along Potomac River

By Dana Hedgpeth
Today at 6:43 a.m. EDT
Two construction barges are stuck along the Potomac River. (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office)
Two construction barges are stuck along the Potomac River in the Harpers Ferry area.

Officials with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the two barges “became loose” in the river and said there was “concern they could impact area bridges.”

The barges are no longer moving down the river and are “static in [the] Harpers Ferry area,” officials said,

It was not clear how the barges would be recovered.

The incident comes after the D.C. region saw heavy rains that led to flooding on many area nature trails and paths.

