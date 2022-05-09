Two construction barges stuck along Potomac River

Two construction barges are stuck along the Potomac River in the Harpers Ferry area.
It was not clear how the barges would be recovered.
The incident comes after the D.C. region saw heavy rains that led to flooding on many area nature trails and paths.
Never a routine day in #Loudoun. LCSO has been coordinating w/ MD authorities after two barges became loose in the Potomac River & there was concern they could impact area bridges. At this time the barges are no longer moving down river & remain static in Harpers Ferry area. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/nIwMQWQw4k— Loudoun County Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) May 8, 2022