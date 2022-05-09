Two critically injured in Southeast D.C. crash

Placeholder while article actions load

All three victims were trapped immediately after the collision, but all were extricated, Maggiolo said. At least one was flown to a hospital by helicopter.

The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Southern Avenue SE, said Vito Maggiolo, the spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

Three people were injured, two of them critically, in a three-car crash Monday evening in Southeast Washington, authorities said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, and names, ages and genders of those injured could not be learned. In addition to the two critically injured victims, the third was in serious condition, Maggiolo said.