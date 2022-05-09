The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Two critically injured in Southeast D.C. crash

A total of three people were hurt, officials said.

By Martin Weil
Today at 9:43 p.m. EDT
(iStock)
Three people were injured, two of them critically, in a three-car crash Monday evening in Southeast Washington, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Southern Avenue SE, said Vito Maggiolo, the spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

All three victims were trapped immediately after the collision, but all were extricated, Maggiolo said. At least one was flown to a hospital by helicopter.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, and names, ages and genders of those injured could not be learned. In addition to the two critically injured victims, the third was in serious condition, Maggiolo said.

It was not clear from initial accounts how many of the injured were in each vehicle.

Southern Avenue forms the boundary between the District and Prince George’s County, Md. It is a residential street in the vicinity of the crash.

