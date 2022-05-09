Two critically injured in Southeast D.C. crash

Three people were injured, two of them critically, in a three-car crash Monday evening in Southeast Washington, authorities said.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known, and names, ages and genders of those injured could not be learned. In addition to the two critically injured victims, the third was in serious condition, Maggiolo said.
It was not clear from initial accounts how many of the injured were in each vehicle.
Southern Avenue forms the boundary between the District and Prince George’s County, Md. It is a residential street in the vicinity of the crash.