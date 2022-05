The driver of a garbage truck was killed when it overturned in a crash in Prince George’s County on Thursday.

The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. near East-West Highway and 44th Place in the Riverdale Park area.

An initial investigation found that the driver was headed east on East-West Highway when she hit a curb and the truck overturned. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others in the truck suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening.