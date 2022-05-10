The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Fairfax County adopts budget with lower tax rate for homeowners

By Antonio Olivo
Today at 3:52 p.m. EDT
Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted a budget that lowers the residential property tax rate by three cents, part of an effort in Northern Virginia to help residents deal with the area’s rising cost of living.

The $4.8 billion spending plan, adopted on a 9-1 vote, will lower the county’s tax rate for homes to $1.11 per $100 of assessed value. With a robust housing market driving up property values, that still means homeowners in the county will pay an average of $465 more in their annual tax bills.

The county board also steered $10 million more toward affordable housing and $6.1 million extra toward pay increases for public safety personnel.

In a first for the county, personal property taxes on automobiles are based on 85 percent of the vehicle’s assessed value instead of the full amount, an acknowledgment of cars’ rising values.

