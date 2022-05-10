Fairfax County adopts budget with lower tax rate for homeowners

Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted a budget that lowers the residential property tax rate by three cents, part of an effort in Northern Virginia to help residents deal with the area’s rising cost of living.
The county board also steered $10 million more toward affordable housing and $6.1 million extra toward pay increases for public safety personnel.
In a first for the county, personal property taxes on automobiles are based on 85 percent of the vehicle’s assessed value instead of the full amount, an acknowledgment of cars’ rising values.