Last person charged in murder of transgender woman sentenced to 7 years

The last of four men convicted in the fatal shooting of a transgender woman was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday, bringing the nearly six-year-old criminal case fraught with a failed murder trial, a hung jury and allegations of prosecutorial misconduct to a close. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Cyheme Hall, 27, was the last of four men charged in the July 4, 2016, fatal shooting of Deeniquia “Dee Dee” Dodds, a 24-year-old transgender woman who prosecutors say was the last victim in a series of robberies of transgender women the men targeted during the predawn hours that holiday morning.

Prosecutors argued that Hall, his older brother Shareem, Jolonta Little and Monte Johnson piled into a Pontiac and cruised parts of Northeast and Northwest Washington where transgender women often worked as prostitutes, looking for victims to steal money from. In all, authorities say the four men robbed seven victims that night.

But when Dodds was accosted by Cyheme Hall and Johnson, police said, she fought back and grabbed the barrel of Johnson’s pistol before he shot her in the face. The two men then darted back to the car, and the four sped off. Dodds was left lying on the sidewalk, bleeding from a fatal gunshot wound. Before fleeing, one of the men grabbed Dodd’s silver clutch purse, according to trial testimony. The purse, they discovered later, was empty.

When the four men were finally arrested over the next year, prosecutors charged all four with first-degree murder. Prosecutors argued the men unleashed “sheer brutality” aimed at the transgender community. They tried to seek a hate-crime enhancement, but during trial the enhancements were dropped after prosecutors were unable to prove the men targeted their victims because they were transgender.

Prosecutors allowed the Hall brothers to plead to second-degree murder in exchange for testifying against Johnson and Little. During the 2019 trial, the brothers admitted their role in the robberies, but identified Little — who was also their cousin — and Johnson as the orchestrators of the robberies and the ones who identified the location and victims.

Attorneys for Johnson and Little poked holes in the brothers’ credibility and argued the two orchestrated their story while locked up in D.C. jail and awaiting trial.

Several of the victims also testified, but none of them were able to identify the men as their attackers. Prosecutors also used technology to prove Little was in the area where Dodds was killed; Little was wearing a GPS ankle monitor at the time while awaiting trial for a carjacking charge. The jury convicted the two men on dozens of firearm offenses but deadlocked on the murder charges.

As prosecutors were preparing to try the men a second time, defense attorneys learned one of the lead prosecutors may have tried to influence one of the jurors.

Defense attorneys argued the lead prosecutor tried to contact a colleague prosecuting a drug case involving the son of a female juror in the Dodds murder trial. The prosecutor had allegedly suggested leniency for the juror’s son to secure an advantage in the murder trial.

Judge Milton C. Lee Jr., who oversaw the trial, determined there was no evidence that the federal prosecutor had tried to influence the juror. The lead prosecutor was replaced, and another team was assigned.

As prosecutors were preparing for the second trial, the courts suspended jury trials due to the pandemic. The prosecutors then allowed Johnson and Little to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter. In December, both were sentenced to eight years in prison as part of the plea deal.

Last month, Shereem Hall, was sentenced to seven years in prison. All four men have been jailed since their arrests.

In D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday, Cyheme Hall — just as his brother did last month — apologized to Dodds’s family during sentencing.

“I apologize to my community, the victim’s family and appreciate this opportunity I have been given. I will take full advantage of it,” Cyheme Hall said referring to his plea deal.

Dodds’s aunt, Joeann Lewis, who had attended many of the hearings and trial, was not present at the sentencing. But Assistant U.S. Attorney Sharon Donovan read a letter Lewis had written to the judge. In the letter, Lewis wrote that Cyheme Hall and the other men “took someone special from this world who was very dear” to her. Lewis wrote she wanted young people to know that their decisions and actions have consequences but that she was not writing the letter “in anger” toward them.

Prosecutors said Cyheme Hall still faces an additional nine-year prison sentence for violating parole in a burglary case in Prince George’s County. Hall, the father of a 5-year-old boy, also has an outstanding theft and larceny case in Fairfax, Va.

Lee, reading from Cyheme Hall’s sentencing report, said he learned that Hall was one of five children raised by his mother after his father was fatally shot during a drug exchange when Hall was 12. Lee commended Hall for being the only one of his siblings to graduate high school and later to be accepted into college. Hall dropped out of college after his first year.

Lee said Cyheme Hall’s trajectory, like many people’s, was affected by trauma in his life. Some people, Lee said, are able to use “life-altering experiences” to move forward in positive ways.

“We all have life-altering experiences like you did when you lost your dad,” Lee said. “Ms. Dodds also had a life-altering experience on July Fourth. But she will never be able to bounce back from that. She lost her life, and you are directly responsible for that.”

