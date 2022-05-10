MS-13 members on trial in killings of teens, 17 and 14, in Virginia

Placeholder while article actions load

Five members of MS-13 are on trial this week, accused of kidnapping and killing a 17-year-old they wrongly suspected of being in a rival gang and a 14-year-old they mistakenly believed was cooperating with law enforcement. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Prosecutors alleged that in summer 2016, ringleaders of an MS-13 cell operating in Virginia lured Edvin Mendez, 17, to a Fairfax County park where he was hacked to death and buried. Sergio Triminio, 14, soon met the same fate, and his remains were found 50 yards away, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Blanchard told the jury during opening arguments Monday in federal court in Alexandria.

“Why was he killed? Because the gang thought he was an informant. As you'll come to understand, they were wrong,” Blanchard said, adding that “like Sergio, Edvin was killed because of the gang's mistake.”

The deadly misapprehensions began in August 2016, prosecutors alleged, when Triminio noticed on Mendez’s Facebook page a photo of a hooded figure with the numbers “666” hovering above.

The gang “concluded based on that photo alone” that Mendez was a spy who belonged to the rival 18th Street Gang, because “six plus six plus six” equals 18. “That’s it,” Blanchard said.

When Triminio later asked an MS-13 associate about Mendez, according to prosecutors, gang members mistakenly assumed he was “snitching” to law enforcement. They lured Triminio to the same park under the pretense of a gang meeting, killed him and buried his remains near Mendez’s, Blanchard said, calling the slayings “heinous crimes” carried out with kitchen knives, machetes and pickaxes.

“For MS-13, the brutality is the point,” Blanchard said.

Video of the 14-year-old’s grisly killing was extracted from a cellphone belonging to one of the defendants, Ronald Herrera Contreras, prosecutors said. The other four on trial are Duglas Ramirez Ferrera, Pablo Miguel Velasco Barrera, Henry Zelaya Martinez and Elmer Zelaya Martinez, who is alleged to have been the “first word,” or leader, of the Park View Locos Salvatrucha clique of MS-13 operating in Virginia. Prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty for any defendant if they’re convicted.

A grand jury in 2019 indicted 11 men in Mendez’s and Triminio’s slayings. Blanchard said in court Monday that “several people have already pleaded guilty and are cooperating.”

Manuel Leiva, an attorney for Elmer Zelaya Martinez, told the jury that the man who had ordered the killings was Josue Vigil Mejia, nicknamed “Horror,” who was not on trial because he had pleaded guilty and was cooperating with prosecutors.

Referring to the prosecution, Leiva said, “They cut a deal with the devil.”

“The guy who recruited, the guy who sought all these young men, the guy who gave the green light for these murders,” Leiva said. “He was a bigshot. … He’s street-smart enough to know ‘the only way I get out of this is by implicating others.’ ”

Mejia’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mejia had been one of the initial 11 defendants and was charged with one count of conspiracy to kidnap in 2018, but his case was terminated in February 2019. His plea agreement appears to be under seal.

The trial is expected to last several weeks. Prosecutors said they plan to introduce not only the video of Triminio’s slaying into evidence, but a cache of Facebook and WhatsApp messages in which MS-13 members were “candid” about their activities and the testimony of witnesses.

The defendants range in age from their mid-20s to early 30s. Each faces eight counts including conspiracy, murder and kidnapping resulting in death.

Defense attorneys disputed that MS-13 is a criminal enterprise under the federal racketeering statutes prosecutors used to charge the defendants. They also disputed that Mendez and Triminio were kidnapped, arguing that both teenagers were gang participants who knew the risks they faced by going to MS-13’s unpredictable and often-violent meetings.

“He was happy to be joined in that particular exercise,” Paul Vangellow, the defense attorney for Velasco Barrera, said of Triminio’s demeanor on the night that he died. “He even asked people who we were going to kill tonight.”

