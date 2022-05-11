Bullet goes through window of Virginia attorney general’s offices

Placeholder while article actions load

A shot was fired through a window of the offices of Virginia’s attorney general in Richmond, officials said. No one was reported injured. The bullet was found Monday night by housekeepers in the building near the state Capitol that houses the offices, according to an official statement. It reportedly went through a sixth-floor window.

Capitol police were investigating, said the statement from Chuck Slemp, the chief deputy to Attorney General Jason S. Miyares.

There was no indication that the shot targeted the office of the attorney general or any of its employees, the statement said.

Capitol police would have an increased presence at the building “for the foreseeable future,” said the statement, which was sent to staff members Tuesday morning.

From time to time, gunshots have been fired into houses or other buildings in the Washington area, intentionally or accidentally. Reports of gunshots fired into government buildings are relatively rare, however.

