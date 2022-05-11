D.C. campaign spending ramps up as Election Day nears

Placeholder while article actions load

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has amassed the largest war chest going into the final weeks of the campaign for the Democratic nomination for mayor, campaign finance records submitted this week show, while one of her challengers — council member Robert C. White Jr. — racked up more contributions this month from D.C. residents.

The records offer a last look at the financial positions of some of the candidates for mayor, attorney general and city council before primary election ballots go out to voters.

White, an at-large member of the council, significantly outpaced Bowser in local donations for the past month, a period in which he made big new campaign promises including a guarantee of a job for every D.C. adult and a plan to open public boarding schools and expand high school vocational training. This month, White took in $28,521 to Bowser’s $18,156 from D.C. residents, though Bowser has raised more than twice as much from D.C. donors over the course of the campaign.

Both candidates opted into the city’s public financing program, which caps the amount of donations they may receive but matches those donations with taxpayer funding. In total, Bowser has raised nearly $3.7 million, while White has raised more than $1.4 million.

The reports show how the campaigns ramped up this month: White spent more than $316,000, more than half of what he has spent the entire campaign. Bowser spent even more, topping $546,000 in expenditures in one month, also representing more than half of her total campaign spending so far. The Democratic primary is on June 21, but many voters will cast their ballots by mail in late May.

As of Wednesday afternoon, mayoral candidate Trayon White Sr. had not submitted his report, which was due Tuesday evening. His April 10 report, submitted 15 days late, showed he had taken in just over $50,000 over the course of his campaign, much less than Bowser or Robert White, and had spent almost 70 percent of it by early April. James Butler, who will also be on the mayoral ballot in the Democratic primary, is not receiving public financing so was not required to submit an April or May report. As of March 10, he had raised $2,843.

The reports also cast light on the state of D.C. Council races.

In Ward 1, former police officer Salah V. Czapary, who launched a public safety-focused campaign to unseat two-term incumbent Brianne K. Nadeau, raised more than $7,000 from D.C. donors this month while Nadeau raised more than $2,500 from D.C. residents and a similar amount from nonresidents. Czapary has now raised a total of more than $108,000 when including public financing — the vast majority of it in the past month — while Nadeau’s fundraising stands at more than $180,000 but did not increase much over the most recent month.

Sabel Harris, who is also challenging Nadeau though she acknowledges she shares most of Nadeau’s liberal policy opinions, has raised a total of more than $47,000 and took in $519 in resident contributions this month.

The reports show significant spending in the crowded Ward 3 race, in which nine candidates are running and seven are taking public financing. (High-schooler Henry Cohen opted not to fundraise at all, capping his total campaign spending at $500, and former ANC commissioner Deirdre Brown is fundraising from donors and corporations without accepting the limits imposed by participating in public financing.)

Of the seven participating in the Fair Elections program, education activist Matthew Frumin has raised the most with $138,630, followed by Palisades community leader Tricia Duncan. Duncan and Frumin have also spent the most, followed by Ben Bergmann, whose detailed policy plans on issues including increasing housing density recently garnered him the endorsements of the organizations Greater Greater Washington and D.C. YIMBYs.

None of the Ward 3 candidates are falling far behind, though. The last-place fundraiser to date, former council staffer Eric Goulet, has raised more than $70,000. The Washington Post’s editorial board, which is separate from the news operation, endorsed him recently, saying that Goulet, who has been campaigning on a plan to increase the number of police officers in the city to 4,000, understands the “financial realities” of policymaking from his years working on the city’s budget. During the past month, former D.C. Library board member Monte Monash raised the most from D.C. residents, even as she sought to explain why she only recently switched her registration from Republican to Democrat before running in the Democratic primary.

In Ward 5, two out of seven candidates submitted reports Tuesday; the others are either not participating in public financing or requested extensions. Three of the four at-large candidates had not submitted their reports as of Wednesday afternoon.

