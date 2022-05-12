The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Two dead after double shooting in Germantown, Md.

Detectives are probing whether the victims, ages 16 and 21, shot each other.

Today at 4:00 p.m. EDT
(iStock)
A 16-year-old and a 21-year-old were killed when gunfire erupted late Wednesday afternoon in Germantown, Montgomery County police said Thursday.

About 4:20 p.m., one of the victims showed up at a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The other victim was discovered about 20 minutes later when police were called to the shooting scene on Crystal Rock Drive. Detectives are looking into the possibility that the two victims shot each other, according to a police spokeswoman.

Officials identified the victims as Cesar Segovia, 16, of Gaithersburg, who had gone to the hospital, and Jeffrey Baffour Akowuah, 21, of Germantown, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound near the shooting scene. Paramedics were called and tried to save his life but couldn’t, authorities said.

“The initial investigation has determined that Akowuah and Segovia met, for unknown reasons, in the area of 19600 Crystal Rock Drive at approximately 4:10 p.m.,” police said in a statement.

No further details were released.

