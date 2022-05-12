Two dead after double shooting in Germantown, Md.

A 16-year-old and a 21-year-old were killed when gunfire erupted late Wednesday afternoon in Germantown, Montgomery County police said Thursday.
Officials identified the victims as Cesar Segovia, 16, of Gaithersburg, who had gone to the hospital, and Jeffrey Baffour Akowuah, 21, of Germantown, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound near the shooting scene. Paramedics were called and tried to save his life but couldn’t, authorities said.
“The initial investigation has determined that Akowuah and Segovia met, for unknown reasons, in the area of 19600 Crystal Rock Drive at approximately 4:10 p.m.,” police said in a statement.
No further details were released.