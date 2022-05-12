Teen stabbed during altercation near Gaithersburg High School

Placeholder while article actions load

One teenager was stabbed during a fight with another teenager Thursday at a public bus stop near Gaithersburg High School, according to city police and county school officials. Gaithersburg and Montgomery County police officers responded to the area of the area of S Frederick Avenue and Education Boulevard just before 3 p.m. for the report of a stabbing, said Officer Dan Lane, a spokesman for the city police. Officers located a wounded juvenile and arrested a juvenile suspect, he said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lane said. Police did not identify the names, ages or genders of the teens.

Principal Cary Dimmick sent parents an email explaining the incident and said the altercation happened “outside of the building at the nearby public transportation bus stop,” according to the statement.

“A situation of this nature can be unsettling for our students,” Dimmick said. “I want to thank the quick actions of our school’s staff, who helped in securing the area and supported the Gaithersburg High School Community Engagement Officer and responding police as they worked with the individuals involved in the altercation.”

School officials will provide counselors Friday, Dimmick said.

