One barge secured, another still stranded on Potomac River

Placeholder while article actions load

Two barges carrying construction and repair equipment broke loose of their moorings along the Potomac River last weekend and went over a dam before one ended up floating 26 miles away into West Virginia after heavy rains. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Officials with the National Park Service said the tale of the getaway barges started on May 7, when a barge with an excavator and other equipment on it broke loose near an $18 million construction project to restore McMahon’s Mill along the C&O Canal National Historical Park in Washington County in western Maryland.

Heavy rains and flooding had hit the region; park service officials said the area near McMahon’s Mill saw “five times as much rain” as it normally gets. The barges, along with trees and branches and a heavy water flow pushed one of them down the river to Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

“With high water events anything is possible,” said Christiana Hanson, a spokeswoman for the C&O Canal National Historical Park. “You always plan for the worse, and this was one of those worst case scenarios.”

By Monday morning, the river’s waters were “very, very high,” said Hanson, “and the crest had breeched.”

Advertisement

One of the barges got carried by the strong current over a dam downriver from Harpers Ferry and then pinned there, according to officials with the park service. On Thursday, officials said the construction contractor was able to secure the barge with a tugboat and pull it safely to the shore at a private residence on the West Virginia side.

The second, larger barge — which is about 120 feet by 40 feet — remains stuck on the remnants of a dam above Harpers Ferry. Officials said the contractor is monitoring it 24/7 and trying to figure out a way to get it safely to shore.

Initially, there was some concern the flooded river would carry the barges downstream and endanger bridges, but those concerns subsided with the water levels.

Never a routine day in #Loudoun. LCSO has been coordinating w/ MD authorities after two barges became loose in the Potomac River & there was concern they could impact area bridges. At this time the barges are no longer moving down river & remain static in Harpers Ferry area. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/nIwMQWQw4k — Loudoun County Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) May 8, 2022

Hanson said the barges have inflated pontoons underneath them to keep them floating, but the larger one has leaked. “They’re trying to get a line to it and make sure it doesn’t go anywhere,” she said.

Advertisement

Officials said it could take several more days to secure the other barge. Visitors are advised to keep their distance from the areas where the barges are stuck and may find some parts of the C&O Canal closed.

Crews are working with the contractor, along with the park service and the Maryland Department of the Environment, to figure out the impact of any spills of equipment or other items and to the waterway.

GiftOutline Gift Article