A guide to the 2022 D.C. Democratic primaries

D.C. residents will soon see a ballot appear in the mailbox, giving them a chance to vote on the city’s mayor, six seats in the city’s legislature and, for the first time in four years, a new attorney general to replace Karl A. Racine (D), who is not running for a third term.

The Democratic primary in June generally determines the winners of the District’s elections, given how deeply blue the city is. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is seeking a third term, with two members of the council and one former local neighborhood official challenging her. Two of the council seats are wide open, with no incumbent running, and Democrats are challenging incumbents in three more seats as well as the council chairmanship. And the race for attorney general has been the most tumultuous of them all, with council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) disqualified from that race after the D.C. Board of Elections determined he did not meet the eligibility requirements for the job.