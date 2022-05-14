What to know about Saturday’s abortion rights protest in D.C.

Placeholder while article actions load

Thousands of people supporting abortion rights are expected to demonstrate in Washington, D.C., and cities across the country Saturday to demand safe and legal access to abortion. Those rallying at the District’s Bans Off Our Bodies event, organized by groups such as the Women’s March and Planned Parenthood, will hear from speakers including Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.); Laphonza Butler, president of Emily’s List, a political action committee that backs Democratic women who support abortion rights; D.C. Council Member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4); and local activist Nee Nee Taylor, who is a co-conductor for Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, a Black-led mutual aid and community defense organization.

Here’s what else you need to know:

What is the purpose of the rallies?

Saturday’s rallies are a direct response to the leaked draft of an opinion by the Supreme Court signaling it is positioned to overturn Roe. v. Wade, the 49-year-old decision that said the Constitution guarantees a person’s right to have an abortion.

Organizers hope the protesters are able to send a resounding message to leaders that the majority of Americans support upholding Roe. The Senate failed to advance legislation Wednesday that would codify a constitutional right to abortion into federal law, after all 50 Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) opposed moving ahead on the bill, called the Women’s Health Protection Act.

Still, Bridget Todd, a spokesperson for UltraViolet, a gender justice group supporting women and nonbinary people, said those protesting Saturday will be demanding the bill’s passage, as well as urging the Biden administration and elected officials in every state to protect abortion access.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck moment,” Todd said. “The writing has been on the wall for so long, and folks with the power to do something really have not done a lot in terms of action.”

When and where are the rallies?

Protesters will gather in Washington and at more than 380 events across the country, including in New York City, Austin, Chicago and Los Angeles. You can find an event near you here.

In D.C., supporters will first meet at noon for a 12:30 p.m. rally at the northeast side of the Washington Monument, before marching at 2 p.m. to the Supreme Court. Organizers are expecting more than 15,000 people, according to a permit issued by the National Park Service.

What is this draft opinion, and what does it mean for reproductive rights?

The court held oral arguments in December in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, on the constitutionality of a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi — a direct challenge to Roe. The disclosure of the draft opinion in this case, first reported by Politico, indicated at least five members of the court were poised to vote to overturn Roe.

With a 6-to-3 conservative majority on the high court, many people in favor of abortion rights are now fearful that a reversal, with consequences for millions of people, is imminent.

Republican-led states have already moved to restrict or ban abortion, and the antiabortion movement has been clear that its goal is to achieve a nationwide ban. So far, abortion could be illegal or very difficult to obtain in about half of states if Roe fell, affecting a majority of women of childbearing age.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said she is encouraged by the “trigger laws” in states that would ban abortion upon a Roe reversal. The group will be counterprotesting the abortion rights demonstrations in several different cities Saturday, including in Washington, to represent the antiabortion movement.

“We don’t want Roe to see its 50th birthday, so I think there’s a lot of excitement,” Hawkins said. “Our ultimate goal in the movement is to see abortion to be unthinkable, so no woman ever feels like she has to make that choice and it’s also unavailable.”

As the Supreme Court’s decision looms, Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March, said this protest is just one of many actions organizers plan to have this summer demanding that the right to an abortion be codified into federal law. A final decision could come any time before the court finishes its work at the end of June or early July.

“We have to see an end to the attacks on our bodies,” Carmona said. “You can expect for women to be completely ungovernable until this government starts to work for us.”

Will there be street closures?

A D.C. police traffic advisory warned that motorists may find restricted parking and street closures because of the demonstrations on Saturday. It encouraged drivers to avoid the downtown area and recommended taking public transportation. Updated traffic information can be found here.

