A man and woman were killed in separate shootings late Friday, D.C. police said. Officials are investigating a shooting that occurred about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Upshur Street NW, near the Armed Forces Retirement Home, police spokeswoman Makhetha Watson said. The victim, a man, died of his injuries at a hospital.

Later, just before 11 p.m., a woman was shot in the 1200 block of Raum Street NE, Watson said. The woman died at the scene.

No other details about the shootings were immediately available.

The two shootings add to a spate of violence across the District in recent days; two men were killed in separate shootings Thursday night and early Friday.

