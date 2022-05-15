Man hit and killed by train near D.C.'s Brookland Metro station

Placeholder while article actions load

About 2:30 p.m., Metro police received a report of a person struck by a train near Brookland, WMATA spokesman Ian Jannetta wrote in an email to The Washington Post.

A man died Sunday after being hit by a train near Brookland Metro station in Northeast D.C., officials said. Foul play was not suspected.

An inspection found a man on the tracks between the NoMa and Brookland stations. Jannetta said video footage shows two people, including the one who died, entered the tunnel at Brookland, apparently through the gate at the end of the platform.