Man hit and killed by train near D.C.'s Brookland Metro station

A man died Sunday after being hit by a train near Brookland Metro station in Northeast D.C., officials said. Foul play was not suspected.
An inspection found a man on the tracks between the NoMa and Brookland stations. Jannetta said video footage shows two people, including the one who died, entered the tunnel at Brookland, apparently through the gate at the end of the platform.
Red Line service was suspended Sunday afternoon between NoMa and Fort Totten, and shuttle buses were available. The investigation is ongoing, Jannetta said.