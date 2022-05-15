The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man hit and killed by train near D.C.'s Brookland Metro station

By
Today at 5:46 p.m. EDT|Updated today at 5:47 p.m. EDT
A train at Metro Center last year. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
A man died Sunday after being hit by a train near Brookland Metro station in Northeast D.C., officials said. Foul play was not suspected.

About 2:30 p.m., Metro police received a report of a person struck by a train near Brookland, WMATA spokesman Ian Jannetta wrote in an email to The Washington Post.

An inspection found a man on the tracks between the NoMa and Brookland stations. Jannetta said video footage shows two people, including the one who died, entered the tunnel at Brookland, apparently through the gate at the end of the platform.

Red Line service was suspended Sunday afternoon between NoMa and Fort Totten, and shuttle buses were available. The investigation is ongoing, Jannetta said.

