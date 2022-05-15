Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen recovering after minor stroke

Placeholder while article actions load

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is recovering in the hospital after suffering a minor stroke over the weekend, he said in a statement late Sunday. Van Hollen was delivering a speech at the Western Maryland Democratic Summit Saturday when he began experiencing lightheadedness and acute neck pain, according to his statement. He completed the speech but, after returning home, sought medical attention at the advice of a doctor and was admitted to George Washington University Hospital.

On Sunday, he said, an angiogram “indicated that I had experienced a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of my head.”

Van Hollen said that he was informed there are “no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident." But he is remaining under observation at the hospital “out of an abundance of caution” for the next few days.

“I look forward to returning to work in the Senate later this week and thank the medical team for their excellent care," he said in his statement.

GiftOutline Gift Article