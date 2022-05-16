D.C. mayoral candidates spar on crime, education at debate

Placeholder while article actions load

As political debates go, the showdown Monday night between Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and her three challengers for the Democratic nomination for D.C. mayor was mostly free of fireworks. No one raised their voice at the debate, which was held virtually, and the jabs were policy-focused, not personal. For 90 minutes, the candidates addressed substantive issues ranging from education inequity and the lack of affordable housing to surging crime and violence and the city’s return from more than two years of pandemic pain.

But there were several contentious and illuminating moments during the debate, which was hosted by the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance and moderated by Washington Post reporters Michael Brice-Saddler and Julie Zauzmer Weil.

D.C. Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) attacked Bowser’s record on education, pointing out that a vast learning gap remains for many of the city’s students.

“The mayor is trying to convince us that we only have two options on education, the system 15 years ago that was failing students or the system now that is failing students,” White Jr. said. “As the father of two Black girls, looking at a system where 60 percent of Black and brown students are behind grade level, I’m hearing the mayor saying that we are doing good enough, and I am insisting to you that we are not.”

Bowser, who is seeking a third term, responded that she would never say the city is doing good enough, but she took a shot at Robert White, who has said the schools superintendent position should be independent and not under control of the mayor.

“What we are not going to do is have a mayor who waffles when it comes to how we are going to lead our schools,” Bowser said. “You should not even be strongly considered for this job if you don’t want the responsibility of leading our schools.”

“I want the responsibility, Mayor, but I also want the accountability,” Robert White replied.

The Democratic primary — in which residents will choose between Bowser, Robert White, Council member Trayon White Sr. (Ward 8) and former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner James Butler for the mayoral nomination — will be held June 21, but registered Democrats in the District can begin voting this week by mail, by drop box or in person.

Robert White has raised $1.4 million in the mayoral race, second to Bowser’s nearly $3.7 million. Trayon White’s most recent report, filed in April, showed he has raised just over $50,000 over the course of the campaign. As of March 10, Butler — the only Democratic mayoral candidate who is not participating in the city’s public campaign-finance program — had raised $2,843.

Robert White also criticized Bowser’s efforts to create more affordable housing in the city.

“I think the mayor has a different definition of affordable housing than the rest of us,” he said. “That is the only the way I can comprehend why she thinks were doing such a good job when nobody I meet in this city thinks that we are.”

The other candidates jumped on the housing issue as well. Trayon White said he had made significant efforts to address the problem on the council.

“First we have to acknowledge that we are in a serious housing crisis in D.C.,” he said. “I rewrote the law to make the Housing Production Trust Fund more affordable for lower income residents.”

The fund, Trayon White said, “has become a slush fund for developers in D.C. and when they build we only find a few units in the development project for affordable housing.”

Butler, a disbarred lawyer who now helps residents with civil matters in front of city boards, said he would rewrite the laws to allow for rent control on properties built after 1976 and change the formula determining how affordable housing is calculated to make it more attainable for lower income Washington residents.

In most charged exchange of the evening, Robert White asked Bowser if she would promise that if she were reelected that there would be no consequences for any businesses with city contracts that had donated to campaigns of her opponents.

“What you’re going to get with me,” Bowser responded, “is to follow all of the rules and to work with all of the D.C. residents who have contributed to my campaign and the thousands who have not.”

Unsatisfied with her answer, Robert White repeated his question.

“I haven’t been elected mayor two times in the District of Columbia, I wasn’t elected three times as the Ward 4 Council member, I wasn’t elected two times as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner because I go around threatening people,” Bowser said with a smile.

Violent crime and what to do about it was another area of contention between all of the candidates.

Last month Robert White announced a plan to guarantee jobs that would add about 10,000 people to the city government’s payroll at a cost of $1.5 billion per year. The goal, he said then, was to provide dignified jobs that would provide security and deter people from violence. The public price tag for the program raised eyebrows and during Monday’s debate he emphasized that the jobs would be a combination of public, private and nonprofit.

Bowser criticized Robert White for voting to remove police officers from city schools.

“You have to have a mayor who’s willing to make tough calls and not just go along with trendy words of the day,“ she said. “What we’ve heard from the principals is that having an officer that they know and they can rely on is the public safety official that they need.”

Robert White said the council acted in response to requests from students to phase out police over time. “What we need is a mayor who is going to take seriously the requests of our students,” he said. “We’re not talking about removing safety, we’re talking about adding safety measures that actually work.”

Trayon White said he voted against removing police from schools because schools have become more dangerous.

“We’ve seen violence in D.C. that we haven’t seen in D.C. in 20 years and as a result it’s spilling into the school,” he said. But he also urged more wraparound services, counseling and reliance on violence interrupters for schools, rather than just relying on police to combat the violence.

Butler repeatedly raised crime as the most pressing issue facing the city and said he would hire more police officers. He criticized Robert White as a “defund the police Democrat” and said that “with our current mayor you have gotten crime at nearly a 20-year high.”

