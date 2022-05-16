Woman killed in three-vehicle crash on I-95 in Northern Virginia

A woman was killed last week in a three-vehicle crash in Northern Virginia.
Ciera T. Berry, 28, of Triangle, Va., who was driving the Altima, died at the scene, according to police. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to officials. A passenger in her car who also was not wearing a seat belt was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The drivers in the Sentra and the box truck, both of whom were wearing seat belts, were not hurt, police said.
Police said in a statement that “speed and driver distraction are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash,” which remains under investigation.