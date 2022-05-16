The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Woman killed in three-vehicle crash on I-95 in Northern Virginia

The early morning accident occurred near Old Keene Mill Road in the Franconia-Springfield area.

By
Today at 11:44 a.m. EDT
A woman was killed in a crash in the Franconia-Springfield area. (iStock) (iStock)
A woman was killed last week in a three-vehicle crash in Northern Virginia.

State police said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on May 9 in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Old Keene Mill Road in the Franconia-Springfield area.

According to police, a Nissan Altima was headed south when the driver tried to make a lane change and hit a Nissan Sentra, which then hit a Hino box truck. Police said the Altima also struck the truck before hitting a jersey wall and catching on fire.

Ciera T. Berry, 28, of Triangle, Va., who was driving the Altima, died at the scene, according to police. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to officials. A passenger in her car who also was not wearing a seat belt was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The drivers in the Sentra and the box truck, both of whom were wearing seat belts, were not hurt, police said.

Police said in a statement that “speed and driver distraction are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash,” which remains under investigation.

