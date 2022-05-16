Three people killed in two incidents in Prince William County

Placeholder while article actions load

Three people were killed in two separate incidents in Prince William County. Around 9:12 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Tavern Way, roughly two miles from Interstate 95 in the Triangle area, police found a man in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was later identified as Miles T. Hall, 52, of Triangle.

Someone heard gunshots in the parking lot before an SUV was “seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed,” police said in a statement.

No suspect or suspects have been identified, and police said they are trying to figure out a motive. Officials said the incident doesn’t appear to be random.

Two other people were killed in an unrelated homicide Sunday in the county, officials said.

Just after 4 p.m., police said they went to Woodbridge Station apartments in the 13600 block of Mary’s Way, less than a mile from U.S. 1, in Woodbridge, for a report of damaged property. A resident had found a bullet hole in his ceiling that police said seemed to have “come from the above apartment.” A bullet fragment was also found on the floor of his apartment.

When officers went to the apartment above, they got no answer and asked a maintenance person to open it. Inside, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said that there was “no sign of forced entry into the apartment” and that the shooting does not appear to be random. The two victims were later identified as Malik Xavier Lamar Davis, of Woodbridge, and Christian Jamar Roberts, of Dumfries. They were both 23.

Both cases remain under investigation.

