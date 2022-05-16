Virginia man shoots wife then himself, police say

A 77-year-old Virginia man allegedly shot his wife, 76, before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, according to a preliminary investigation by the Fairfax County police. The couple were found dead in their home near the City of Fairfax on Saturday.
Several spent cartridges and a firearm were located inside the home, police said.
A state medical examiner will perform an autopsy to confirm a manner and cause of death for the couple.
The case is the seventh homicide of the year in Fairfax County.
Family members said they were not ready to comment.