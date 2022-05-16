The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Virginia man shoots wife then himself, police say

Today at 4:51 p.m. EDT|Updated today at 5:05 p.m. EDT
A 77-year-old Virginia man allegedly shot his wife, 76, before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, according to a preliminary investigation by the Fairfax County police. The couple were found dead in their home near the City of Fairfax on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as Michael and Madeline Bregman, who lived in the 10400 block of Stallworth Court. Officers were called to the home shortly before 3 p.m. to perform a welfare check on the couple and found them dead.

Several spent cartridges and a firearm were located inside the home, police said.

A state medical examiner will perform an autopsy to confirm a manner and cause of death for the couple.

The case is the seventh homicide of the year in Fairfax County.

Family members said they were not ready to comment.

