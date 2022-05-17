Trucker convoy returns to D.C. region. Here’s what you need to know.

A group of truckers calling itself the “People’s Convoy,” which protested vaccine mandates and aired other right-wing grievances by driving around the Washington region in March, returned Tuesday to the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland.

The group previously left the speedway on March 31 to return to California, after spending more than three weeks driving in circles around the D.C. Beltway and later attempting to drive through the city, where residents reported harassment and attacks by its members. The convoy is hosting a rally Tuesday evening at the speedway, which is located about 80 miles northwest of D.C. Here’s what you need to know.