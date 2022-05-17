Woman arrested at Dulles is charged with murder in Maryland

Placeholder while article actions load

A Maryland woman was arrested and charged with murder after arriving from her flight to Washington Dulles International Airport from Central America on Sunday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced in a statement. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The woman, Norma Elizabeth Rivas Villacorta, 23, of Riverdale is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges in the May 2021 killing of Kayshaun Daly, 20, of Riverdale, Prince George’s County police said.

She is accused of shooting Daly, who was found unresponsive inside a home in the 6700 block of Oakland Avenue in the Riverdale area, police said. He died at the scene. Rivas Villacorta and Daly were in a relationship, according to police.

She is in custody in Loudoun County, Va., and awaiting extradition to Prince George’s, police said.

Once authorities knew Rivas Villacorta was on a flight from El Salvador to Dulles, CBP officers met her at the arrival gate, agency spokesman Stephen Sapp said.

Advertisement

CPB officers review passenger manifests to identify people who have outstanding arrest warrants, Sapp said. They then check with jurisdictions to confirm that the arrest warrants are active and whether the jurisdictions would like to pursue extradition, Sapp said.

Dulles CPB officers verified Rivas Villacorta’s identity upon her arrival at Dulles and took her into custody, Sapp said. She was then turned over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police, Sapp said.

Prince George’s police were at the airport when Rivas Villacorta arrived, Sapp said.

Prince George’s police obtained an arrest warrant for Rivas Villacorta in September, police said. According to an initial investigation, she left the United States in the days after the shooting, police said.

Police are investigating a motive in the killing.

It was not immediately clear whether Rivas Villacorta has an attorney. Efforts to reach family members of Rivas Villacorta and Daly were unsuccessful Tuesday evening.

GiftOutline Gift Article