The site is a residential street just west of North Capitol Street.

Ebony Morgan, 42, of Northwest, died of her wounds Sunday, police said. She was stabbed May 10 on the unit block of P Street NW, police said.

A woman died five days after being stabbed in the District, D.C. police said.

Officers went there a few minutes before 1 p.m. last Tuesday in response to a report of a stabbing. Morgan was taken to a hospital for treatment.