Police: Guard who shot at intruders was trying to stop vehicle break-ins

An armed security guard who exchanged gunfire Tuesday night with an intruder outside a D.C.-government facility in Maryland was trying to stop a group suspected of attempting to break into vehicles, according to police. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight No one was struck by gunfire, police said, and four people were taken into custody by Anne Arundel County and D.C. police, who responded to the complex off Route 198 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. One person was being sought.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. when police said the guard encountered five young males at a temporary impound lot. The lot is located on District-owned property in Laurel that also includes a facility for juvenile offenders. It was not immediately clear why the guard suspected the group of attempting to break into vehicles.

A D.C. police spokesman said two juveniles surrendered and were taken into custody. The spokesman said three others ran, and at least one fired at the guard, who fired back. The group fled in a vehicle that was later stopped by Anne Arundel County police.

A county police spokesman said a juvenile and an 18-year-old were arrested, and a third person escaped. The spokesman said police found cocaine, marijuana and a P80 9mm handgun loaded with 15 bullets in the vehicle.

Police identified the man arrested as Brian Celestino Bautista, 18, of Baltimore. Court records in Maryland show him charged with several criminal counts, including using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime and drug distribution.

Bautista was ordered detained pending a preliminary hearing June 15. A defense attorney was not listed on electronic court records.

D.C. police said they are investigating the shooting by the licensed security guard.

