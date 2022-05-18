Security guard exchanges shots at D.C. facility in Maryland

Placeholder while article actions load

An armed security guard exchanged shots Tuesday evening with apparent intruders at a District of Columbia facility in Anne Arundel County, D.C. police said. Three people were taken into custody, and no injuries were reported, D.C. police said, in an account based on preliminary information. They said two people apparently fled.

In the incident, D.C. police said the armed guard reported encountering intruders on a D.C. police temporary impound lot in Anne Arundel. After being challenged the intruders fired at least one shot and the guard fired back, D.C. police said.

Anne Arundel police said it apparently occurred around 6:30 p.m. The matter was under investigation late Tuesday, D.C. police said.

They described the guard as a special police officer. Under D.C. law, special police officers are security guards who are permitted to carry firearms at the premises where they work.

