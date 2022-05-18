D.C. police arrest 21-year-old man in October 2021 slaying

Placeholder while article actions load

Jordan Jones, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Noel Prince Nicol . Both men were from Silver Spring, Md., according to police. Jones was arrested Tuesday, police said.

D.C. police have arrested a Maryland man in the October 2021 slaying of an 18-year-old man in Southeast Washington, according to court documents.

At the time of the killing, Jones was on parole for an armed robbery conviction in Maryland. Police did not provide a motive for the shooting, other than to say Jones and Nicol had been in contact on Instagram.