The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
D.C.

D.C. police arrest 21-year-old man in October 2021 slaying

Jordan Jones is accused of fatally shooting Noel Prince Nicol, 18, in Southeast Washington

By
and 
 
May 18, 2022 at 3:22 p.m. EDT
(iStock)
Placeholder while article actions load

D.C. police have arrested a Maryland man in the October 2021 slaying of an 18-year-old man in Southeast Washington, according to court documents.

Jordan Jones, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Noel Prince Nicol. Both men were from Silver Spring, Md., according to police. Jones was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Man found dead in vehicle in Southeast Washington had been shot, D.C. police say

At the time of the killing, Jones was on parole for an armed robbery conviction in Maryland. Police did not provide a motive for the shooting, other than to say Jones and Nicol had been in contact on Instagram.

Nicol was found dead Oct. 14 in the front seat of his car in the 2000 block of Savannah Place SE.

Jones’s attorney could not be immediately reached.

Loading...