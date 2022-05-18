D.C. police arrest 21-year-old man in October 2021 slaying

D.C. police have arrested a Maryland man in the October 2021 slaying of an 18-year-old man in Southeast Washington, according to court documents.
At the time of the killing, Jones was on parole for an armed robbery conviction in Maryland. Police did not provide a motive for the shooting, other than to say Jones and Nicol had been in contact on Instagram.
Nicol was found dead Oct. 14 in the front seat of his car in the 2000 block of Savannah Place SE.
Jones’s attorney could not be immediately reached.