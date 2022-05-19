D.C. at-large council candidates jockey over housing, crime in debate

Placeholder while article actions load

Four candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for at-large member of the D.C. Council took the virtual debate stage Thursday night, laying out their proposals to address issues such as public safety as well as the city’s tenuous affordable housing supply. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The debate was hosted by the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance and moderated by Washington Post reporter Julie Zauzmer Weil, who began with questions related to housing policy. Opponents of incumbent D.C. Council member Anita Bonds (D-At Large), who is seeking reelection and has chaired the council’s housing committee since 2015, frequently pointed to oversight as a prevailing issue in constructing more housing.

Chevy Chase advisory neighborhood commissioner Lisa Gore homed in on the city’s Housing Production Trust Fund, noting a report from last year by the Office of Inspector General which found, among other discrepancies, that contracts for affordable-housing development projects were sometimes awarded to applicants that were not recommended by the agency’s finance committee.

Advertisement

“And we know the Housing Production Trust Fund has been in the news lately with the inappropriate spending of over $82 million in terms of deeply affordable housing,” Gore said. “That’s where good oversight comes in."

Former D.C. Council staffer Dexter Williams took a similar stance: “We don’t have time for mismanagement of funds that are going toward developers when they should be going toward affordable housing,” he said.

Voters will select two at-large council candidates this year, but they can’t be from the same party. The winner of the June 21 Democratic primary will appear with independent at-large candidates on the November ballot. In addition to Williams and Gore, Bonds is being challenged by Nate Fleming, D.C.'s former shadow U.S. representative who also worked as a legislative and committee director on the council.

Advertisement

Bonds, who characterized herself as a “reasonable, resourceful” leader urged voters to look at her record in helping boost the city’s spending on housing, and said she is committed to other issues affecting city residents like the environment, food security and substance abuse.

Asked about barriers to building more housing that they’d like to eliminate, both Gore and Fleming cited issues with the Housing Production Trust Fund, while Williams said the city should explore how to better utilize vacant apartments in the District. Bonds pointed to the cost of land acquisition, adding: “Land prices are so exorbitant it makes it very difficult to build the housing that we need uniformly across the city.”

Yes or no questions also helped separate Bonds from her opponents on several topics. She was the only one of the four who was not in favor of ranked-choice voting, and was alone in her opinion that residents under 18 should not be able to vote in elections. Fleming, alluding to his own experience interning as a 16-year-old with D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), disagreed.

“[That’s how] I was prepared to be sitting here today, with over 21 years of legislative experience,” Fleming said. “I believe we should be putting our young people in pipelines to positive outcomes. Allowing them to vote early makes them more civic-minded and complements what they’re learning in school.”

Advertisement

Bonds was also the only candidate to say she was in favor of a proposal from Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to increase the size of the D.C. police ranks to 4,000 officers, noting that she was a “big proponent of community policing” while suggesting that more officers could help improve the police department’s clearance rate in solving crimes. Her opponents, in contrast, spoke in favor of investing more into prevention initiatives, including violence interrupters and programs for youth employment.

“If we want to address crime we have to look at the root causes,” Williams said, adding that D.C. has one of the highest per capita number of police officers in the country. “Just saying we want to add more police is a very linear and narrow way to look at this chronic issue.”

All four candidates were against bringing the Washington Commanders back to the District, and they each critiqued Bowser’s administration for a recent lapse in reporting coronavirus data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

Campaign finance filings submitted this month show Bonds leads all Democratic at-large candidates in local donations, having earned $36,911 from D.C. residents. Fleming has not yet submitted a fundraising report for May but had raised $19,019 from D.C. residents through April 10, while Gore and Williams earned $18,812 and $16,952 in local donations through May 10, respectively.

All are using the city’s public financing program, which caps the number of donations they may receive but matches them with taxpayer dollars. Gore has significantly outspent her opponents — to the tune of $102,439 in expenditures through May 10, followed by Williams, who has spent $56,259.

Bonds, despite outraising her opponents, has spent less than $10,000 on her campaign so far, and has about $200,000 on hand.

GiftOutline Gift Article