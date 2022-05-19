Fowl play: A wild turkey keeps attacking people on a D.C. trail

Placeholder while article actions load

A suspected serial attacker has struck again on a popular trail in the Washington area, and it’s a turkey — literally. For the fifth time in roughly three months, a person has been attacked by what wildlife experts say is a particularly aggressive male turkey, also known as a tom.

Since February, officials have gotten complaints about the tom from bikers, joggers and walkers who said they were attacked or chased while on the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail — which straddles D.C. and Maryland — or near the Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens and the Kenilworth Recreation Center in Northeast D.C.

This tom has allegedly flapped its wings, puffed itself up to look big — a common turkey tactic to defend against predators — scratched several people with its talons, and of course, gobbled at people. One man posted on a local D.C. blog that he sustained puncture wounds to his legs after the tom attacked him, prompting him to get a tetanus shot at a health clinic.

Wildlife experts said it’s all believed to be the work of the same turkey, though they stressed they can’t be certain. Some experts and animal followers have jokingly dubbed the ongoing effort to catch the tom “Operation Early Thanksgiving.”

“He’s one bad actor,” Dan Rauch, a wildlife biologist for the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment. “This shouldn’t reflect badly of all turkeys.”

Wild turkeys are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, but because this tom has attacked people, it’s been deemed a public safety hazard and nuisance. Officials said they’re thereby allowed under the law to capture and move him to an undisclosed wildlife sanctuary.

So far, though, the tom has managed to elude them. Turkeys are smart and agile, wildlife experts said, able to run as fast as 25 miles per hour and fly pretty well, especially given their heft, at 20 to 25 pounds.

Usually, turkeys are chickens when they see humans, tending to run or fly away. But the attacking tom seems to have no fear of people and, in some cases, has chased runners and bikers. Wildlife experts said they aren’t sure why.

One theory is that he’s become “desensitized to people,” Rauch said. Someone may have been routinely feeding it, he suggested, leading it to keep coming back to people expecting to be fed.

“It’s unusual for a wild animal to approach a human, but if someone has been feeding it, animals will become desensitized, and they’re more likely to approach,” said Lauren Crossed, wildlife program manager at the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C., who has been involved in trying to catch the turkey. And if a person then doesn’t feed the turkey, she said, it could get angry.

Another theory for the tom’s atypical behavior is he’s looking for love. He could be roaming and looking for a female hen as a mate, experts said, or trying to protect hens he’s mated with that are in the area. He could also be simply protecting what he perceives as his territory, his trail, experts said.

The latest attack, which was first reported by NBC4, happened Wednesday along the Anacostia River trail in Maryland, officials said. The victim caught the attack on her cellphone, and her video showed a turkey coming near her on a trail as she yelled, “Help, help, help!” According to the station, the woman said the wild turkey “ran her down and scratched her."

Wild turkeys have made a comeback in the D.C. region. They were rarely seen 50 years ago in the immediate D.C. area because of hunting and development, but conservation efforts have worked, and now experts say there are roughly 100 to 200 wild turkeys in the Washington area. They’re often spotted in Rock Creek Park, the U.S. National Arboretum or Fort DuPont, or near the Frederick Douglass Memorial bridge.

“Sightings of wild turkeys are common,” Crossed said. “The uncommon part with this one is that he’s aggressively chasing people.”

In typical Washington style, there’s a host of bureaucracy involved in the turkey-catching plot. Wildlife experts from the city’s nonprofit humane rescue group and several government agencies — including Rauch’s DDOE, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources — have been developing a plan to capture it.

“We’ve tried baiting him. We’ve gone out with turkey calls," Crossed said. “We’ve looked at victims to see if there’s something they had in common or if there’s something about the location of the attacks. ...There’s nothing consistent.”

At one point, experts said, they considered dressing up some of their staff as joggers to try to lure the turkey.

One park ranger bikes along the river’s trail three times a day trying to spot the turkey and is on alert to call other wildlife experts. If the call comes, they’re ready to help catch the tom with raptor gloves and a blanket and then quickly transport him to a sanctuary. They almost nabbed the tom one recent day, Crossed said, after one expert approached on a path and another on a bike. But the bird “looked at us and took off,” she said, flying across the Anacostia River to a part where there are no trails for them to reach it.

Experts said their next tactic to use is a decoy: a female hen.

Once the tom is caught, Crossed said, he will get a full exam by a veterinarian and head to an undisclosed sanctuary, where “he’s not going to have to deal with people walking on his trail anymore.”

If you’re out and see a wild turkey, experts advise to call the Humane Rescue Alliance. If you’re on foot and there’s a stick nearby, brandish it to try to look intimidating. And do not, experts say — because these days they have to — try to get close for a selfie.

