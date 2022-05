Robert Dean was convicted last year of second-degree murder while armed in the March 2018 slaying of his former girlfriend, 38-year-old Tamiya White.

According to prosecutors, Dean stabbed White in the neck in the parking lot of her apartment building in the 1000 block of Mount Oliver Road NE, near Gallaudet University. Authorities said White then drove herself to a nearby McDonalds to seek help; her two children were in her apartment at the time.