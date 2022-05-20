Six injured after car strikes pedestrians in Annandale, police say

Placeholder while article actions load

Six people were injured after a car ran off a road in Annandale on Friday morning and struck a group of pedestrians, Fairfax County police said. The driver of a Nissan Sentra, a passenger and four pedestrians were all transported to the hospital, said Fairfax County Police Lt. James Curry. One of the pedestrians suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other five suffered serious, but nonlife threatening injuries, Curry said.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash in the 7200 block of Maple Place shortly after 11 a.m., Curry said. The car ran off the road, struck the pedestrians and hit a chain-link fence before stopping, Curry said.

“It doesn’t appear to be an intentional act,” Curry said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and Curry said it is too early to say whether speed or alcohol played a role.

The four pedestrians and driver were adults, Curry said. The age of the passenger was not immediately available.

Maple Place is closed between Annandale Road and Daniels Avenue.

