GOP picking nominees in three Va. districts; Good seeks nod for 2nd term

Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) will ask GOP delegates to support his bid for a second term at a nominating convention in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District Saturday, while 11 Republicans are vying for the nomination in Virginia’s 10th District in a firehouse primary the same day. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The two contests will determine November matchups in districts at opposite ends of the state in a high-stakes midterm election year. Republicans in Virginia’s 8th Congressional District also will select their nominee at a convention Saturday, though Republicans in the deep-blue Northern Virginia district do not typically stand a chance in November.

In the 5th, Good faces a challenge from 27-year Air Force veteran Dan Moy, the chairman of the Charlottesville GOP Committee, who has accused Good of grandstanding and not supporting the military.

Incumbents typically have the advantage in nominating contests — but Good, a firm social conservative and member of the House Freedom Caucus, has seen a Republican incumbent go down before. In 2020, Good ousted then-Rep. Denver Riggleman (R) in a heated nominating convention with help from the district’s religious-right faction, which broke with Riggleman after he officiated a same-sex wedding.

This time around there isn’t much evidence of a large grass-roots revolt against Good, and in GOP conventions, those right-wing grass-roots activists make up a large portion of participants. But there is evidence of discontent among some Republicans about some of Good’s actions, creating an opening for Moy’s challenge.

Moy, who served in Afghanistan and worked at the Pentagon, has gone after Good for voting against the must-pass defense budget, the National Defense Authorization Act, an argument that has gained currency among some voters in military families. He has also described Good as “missing in action” on helping the local economy, and has pledged to revitalize Southside Virginia’s manufacturing jobs and prioritize funding for vocational training opportunities.

But Good, who opposes abortion without exception and is an ardent gun rights supporter, is popular among religious conservatives in the Bible Belt district, and many others who have cheered his work in the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus. He has often voted in the minority with Freedom Caucus members — such as Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) — on bipartisan legislation, for example opposing the additional military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine last week.

While Moy says he would have voted to certify the presidential election results on Jan. 6, Good objected to them and has perpetuated former president Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud. But those actions are unlikely to upset many GOP voters here: Convention delegates will consider a resolution Saturday asking the Virginia General Assembly to launch a “full forensic audit” of the 2020 presidential election results.

Will Pace, chairman of the 5th Congressional District GOP Committee, said an individual delegate submitted the resolution for consideration. Pace said that while more than 2,000 people signed up to be delegates, he anticipates not all will show up to vote in the convention. They will converge at Hampden-Sydney College near Farmville at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Pace said he expects a result in the race by early afternoon.

The winner will face Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg, a pastor and small-business owner from Charlottesville. The district remains reliably red after redistricting; Trump won it by eight percentage points in 2020.

In the 10th district, 11 Republicans are battling for the chance to take on Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) in November.

The district has been trending blue for years — Wexton flipped it with a double-digit margin in 2018 and Joe Biden won it by 18 points in 2020. But after Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) made inroads in the district last year — losing the 10th under five percentage points — Republicans have seen that progress as a sign that victory could be within reach under the right conditions this year. Redistricting kept the district blue, but narrowed Youngkin’s margin to losing under two percentage points, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

The Loudoun County-anchored district — home to some of the state’s most raucous school-board meetings — was fertile ground for Youngkin’s crusades against critical race theory, pandemic-related school closures and his pledges for “parental rights” in education. And many of the Republican candidates in the 10th District race have been pulling from the Youngkin playbook on those issues, opposing racial equity initiatives and promising to battle alleged “indoctrination.”

Top contenders include Prince William County Board Supervisor Jeanine Lawson; 25-year Navy veteran Hung Cao; Brandon Michon, a commercial real estate financier known for speaking at Loudoun County School Board meetings; Caleb Max, the 24-year-old grandson of the district’s former congressman, Frank Wolf; and Mike Clancy, a lawyer and Oracle business executive.

Republicans can vote from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at select locations across the district in the party-run firehouse primary, which is using ranked-choice voting. That means voters can rank the 11 candidates rather than selecting only one. If a candidate wins a majority of the top-choice votes, that candidate wins the nomination. If not, the least-popular candidate is eliminated, and that candidate’s supporters’ second-choice picks are added to the tally. The counting process continues until a candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote.

Geary Higgins, chairman of the 10th Congressional District GOP Committee, said he does not expect counting to be finished until Sunday.

Other candidates include Loudoun County School Board member John Beatty; Air Force veterans John Henley and Dave Beckwith; and small-business owner Jeff Mayhugh.

