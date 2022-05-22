Special police officer fatally shot in Southeast Washington

A 33-year-old man working as a uniformed special police officer in Southeast Washington was fatally shot shortly after midnight Sunday, D.C. police said.
Special police are private security guards who are authorized by the District to exercise some police powers on property that they’re contracted to protect.
The block of Elvans Road where the shooting took place has been the site of violence several times in recent months. Police said in January they were looking for three men suspected of being involved in a shooting there. In late December, a 25-year-old man was killed.