Local Crime & Public Safety

Special police officer fatally shot in Southeast Washington

Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Shawn Minor of Forestville, Md.

By
May 22, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. EDT
A 33-year-old man working as a uniformed special police officer in Southeast Washington was fatally shot shortly after midnight Sunday, D.C. police said.

The victim was identified as Shawn Minor from Forestville, Md.

Officers from the Seventh District went to the 2500 block of Elvans Road SE at 12:23 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunshots, police said. When they got there the officers found Minor suffering from gunshot wounds and showing no signs of life. He was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Special police are private security guards who are authorized by the District to exercise some police powers on property that they’re contracted to protect.

The block of Elvans Road where the shooting took place has been the site of violence several times in recent months. Police said in January they were looking for three men suspected of being involved in a shooting there. In late December, a 25-year-old man was killed.

